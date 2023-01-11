FAA computer outage delays more than a dozen departures at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

More than a dozen flight departures have been delayed and at least 15 arrivals were listed as delayed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning following a Federal Aviation Administration computer outage, according to the airport's website.

The FAA at 7:19 a.m. announced on Twitter that the agency "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

At 8:50 a.m., the FAA said on Twitter "normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually" across the country.

"The ground stop has been lifted," the agency said.

A Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The NFTA said on Twitter that travelers should check directly with their airlines.

Across the country, delays and cancellations accelerated rapidly, with more than 3,700 stuck on the ground around 8:30 a.m. – more than all the delayed flights for the entirety of the previous day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, the Associated Press reported Wednesday morning. Nationwide, more than 550 have been cancelled, and that number was ticking higher quickly.

Those numbers were expected to grow, and the groundings impact almost all aircraft, including shipping and passenger flights.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium, the AP reported.

