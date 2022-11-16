'Extreme' storm predicted: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible

The lake-effect snowstorm brewing for later this week could bring snow totals of 2, 3 and in some parts even 4 feet of snow by Sunday when it's supposed to be over, according to the latest projections by the National Weather Service of Buffalo. Winds will be gusting, as high as 35 mph.

There's going to be so much snow that the National Weather Service is categorizing the approaching storm as an "extreme" winter weather event – the most severe on its scale, according to its Winter Weather Severity Index.

"We need to take the upcoming snow storm seriously," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday. "It is VERY rare for the @NWSBUFFALO to declare a snow storm as 'Extreme' on the severity index. Up to 3 feet of snow is possible from tonight to Friday night, with almost all of it falling starting tomorrow night. Get #ReadyErie!"

The extreme category means you should "expect substantial disruptions to daily life," according to the scale that shows Buffalo and areas just to the south, east and the Northtowns are all in the extreme "purple" zone.

"Extremely dangerous or impossible driving conditions. Travel is not advised. Extensive and widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. Lifesaving actions may be needed," the weather service warned for those in the purple zone.

When and how much snow falls will vary depending on location – typical of Western New York's lake-effect storms.

"Snow amounts are going to vary quite a bit wherever that band sets up," said meteorologist Liz Jurkowski. "If it wobbles, you can get more snow."

Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.

Here's what to expect over the course of this storm.

Southtowns and Southern Tier

The southern part of the region will get the snow first – starting tonight with about 3 to 5 inches of snow by the morning. But there's the possibility for much more over the next four days.

Snow begins in earnest in Southern Erie and the Southern Tier as the temperatures drop and it gets dark tonight.

In the most persistent bands of snow over Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, up to 7 to 14 inches are possible tonight.

But that band is expected to shift north into the Southtowns overnight and through the day Thursday, and then more snow is expected on and off until Saturday 1 a.m. By then, up to 1 to 3 feet of snow could fall in the most persistent bands.

Snow showers will continue through the weekend, but for now it appears the worst of the storm will be over for Orchard Park by game time on 1 p.m. Sunday when the Bills host the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo and Northtowns

The Buffalo metro area, Northtowns and Genesee County are under a winter storm warning that begins at 7 p.m. Thursday when the lake-effect snow is expected to drift north and could bring several feet of snow through Friday night.

It looks like the snow will really begin to fall in this area at around midnight.

Here's what the NWS warning says Wednesday morning: "Heavy lake-effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. The heaviest snow is expected late Thursday night through Friday night when snowfall rates could exceed two inches per hour. Snowfall totals of up to 4 feet will be possible if the main snow band is slower to push north late Friday night. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph."

The area remains under the storm warning through Sunday 1 p.m.

Niagara and Orleans counties

Grand Island and North Tonawanda and possibly areas further north into Niagara County will likely be next for the storm.

Forecasters have the area under a winter storm watch – not a warning yet – starting Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Here's the NWS watch: "Heavy lake-effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more will be possible in the most persistent lake snows. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph."