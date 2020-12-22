Extra scrutiny sought for warehouse at Grand Island Amazon site

But that's not the only difference. The proposed Amazon warehouse had five floors, each boasting a footprint of 823,000 square feet. Acquest's one-story spec warehouse has a 31% larger footprint.

The new warehouse is half the height - 45 feet tall instead of 87 feet tall - but it would cover more of the property, 138 acres instead of 123; it would pave over more of the site; and have more tractor trailer parking stalls. There would be 560 fewer car parking spaces, however.

The property doesn't need a rezoning to make way for this warehouse, as it did for Project Olive - a key stumbling block for that development.

But the changes made by Acquest to the project haven't satisfied the group of residents who coordinated opposition to Project Olive, saying it was out of scale for the island, and who have similar objections to the new development.

At the Dec. 12 Planning Board meeting, members voted to recommend the Town Board declare this project a Type I action under the state's environmental quality review law.

If the Town Board concurs and issues a positive declaration, it would trigger a full study into the project's environmental impacts, including on wetlands, noise and light pollution and endangered species.