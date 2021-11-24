Extra random Covid test rankles travelers to Canada

While it's unclear how many people, if any, are skipping out on the tests, it's clear that plenty of people are taking them. The Canadian health agency said on its website that 65,723 tests had been completed between Sept. 10 and Nov. 6, and that 0.15% of them came back positive.

People who have crossed the border since the Canadian side reopened on Aug. 9 said those who crossed at the Peace Bridge at first were randomly sent to a tent at the Fort Erie Racetrack to have a Covid test performed there.

But at some point in the fall, Canadian officials closed that testing site. Now, customs officers instead randomly give people crossing the border a blue box that includes a testing kit and instructions for completing the test and sending it back via Purolator.

One Amherst man, who knows about 20 people who crossed the border on the weekend of Nov. 12-14 to attend a Buffalo Canoe Club meeting in Ridgeway, Ont., said more than half were given those take-home tests.