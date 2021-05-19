Explosions to topple century-old smokestacks at Tonawanda Coke site

Crews using coordinated explosions will topple the three towering smokestacks at the former Tonawanda Coke Corp. plant next month.
The demolition of the smokestacks, planned for June 5, is a sign of progress in the cleanup of the Town of Tonawanda brownfield site, where remediation efforts began in 2019.
Owner Jon M. Williams is redeveloping the property through his Riverview Innovation & Technology Campus.
"The site is closer to being put back to productive use – much sooner than anybody imagined," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said Tuesday.
The implosions will take place at 6 a.m. June 5 at the sprawling industrial site at 3875 River Road. If weather conditions aren't optimal that day, the work will take place on June 6.
The riverfront Tonawanda Coke plant was a fixture in the town for a century. The company was the subject of numerous complaints about pollution in recent years, however, and was convicted of criminal wrongdoing in federal court. Tonawanda Coke was fined $25 million and it shut down the plant in October 2018.
Williams acquired the property in 2019 with plans to turn the site into a data center campus. He is remediating a portion of the site through a voluntary private brownfield cleanup overseen by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Honeywell International is cleaning up other sections of the site through the state's Superfund Program.
The three smokestacks were constructed in 1917 and modified at various times through the 1980s. One radial-brick chimney is 275 feet tall, one concrete chimney is 270 feet tall and another concrete chimney is 230 feet tall.
They are not contaminated and their removal was not required as part of the approved cleanup plan, RITC said in a statement. Instead, Williams has hired Controlled Demolition Inc. to bring down the stacks "because they are old and unsafe," the company said.
They have been inspected and prepared for demolition with the removal of any material containing asbestos.
The Town of Tonawanda has granted the necessary approvals for the demolition. No one other than crews needed at the site will be allowed within 1,000 feet of the smokestacks before or at the time of the demolition, the company said.
The plan for the demolition includes air monitoring and dust control. Town police and fire crews will be on site during the demolition and a portion of River Road will be closed the morning of the demolition, Emminger said. He said the company has invited some officials and neighbors to view the demolition from a staging area. He's looking forward to seeing the implosion.
"The stacks represent Tonawanda's past, and we're always looking to a brighter future," Emminger said.