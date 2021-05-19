Explosions to topple century-old smokestacks at Tonawanda Coke site

The three smokestacks were constructed in 1917 and modified at various times through the 1980s. One radial-brick chimney is 275 feet tall, one concrete chimney is 270 feet tall and another concrete chimney is 230 feet tall.

They are not contaminated and their removal was not required as part of the approved cleanup plan, RITC said in a statement. Instead, Williams has hired Controlled Demolition Inc. to bring down the stacks "because they are old and unsafe," the company said.

They have been inspected and prepared for demolition with the removal of any material containing asbestos.

The Town of Tonawanda has granted the necessary approvals for the demolition. No one other than crews needed at the site will be allowed within 1,000 feet of the smokestacks before or at the time of the demolition, the company said.

The plan for the demolition includes air monitoring and dust control. Town police and fire crews will be on site during the demolition and a portion of River Road will be closed the morning of the demolition, Emminger said. He said the company has invited some officials and neighbors to view the demolition from a staging area. He's looking forward to seeing the implosion.

"The stacks represent Tonawanda's past, and we're always looking to a brighter future," Emminger said.

