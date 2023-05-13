Two intersections on Main Street in downtown Buffalo are closed Saturday night following explosions and an apparent underground electrical fire, a Buffalo Police spokesman reported.

Traffic is being diverted at Main and Tupper Street and at Main and Goodell street. Crews from National Grid have come to the scene to investigate.

"At least two, possibly three blown manhole covers in the downtown area have been reported," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Buffalo fire crews responded to the underground fire in connection with one of the blown manhole covers, DeGeorge said.