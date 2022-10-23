Explosion, fire destroy barn in Wyoming County

A fire destroyed a barn in Wyoming County on Saturday morning, resulting in an estimated loss of $260,000.

The fire occurred at 2830 Sodom Road in Gainesville at a property owned by Whisper Brook Properties.

County emergency officials said the owners were alerted to the fire by an explosion. The fire destroyed a 40-by-60 foot structure attached to the main barn, and killed a cow, but firefighters were able to limit the spread of the blaze to the main barn.

A second barn was also damaged in the fire, but it remains functional. The cause is under investigation.