Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum is closing Thursday for a little over a month so Bob the Builder can get to work.

The museum, which opened at Canalside in 2019, will be doing demolition work in the first-floor atrium to add rental event space that can accommodate up to 75 people. Builders also will be extending a portion of the third floor to build a larger classroom so the museum, which is a licensed child care facility outside of school time, can accommodate up to 50 kindergartners through third-graders.

A new exhibit will be installed on the fourth floor, thanks to sponsor Modern Disposal, featuring an interactive recycling truck kids can climb on and practice recycling with. The fourth floor also will get ADA-accessible doors to the terrace and sinks for the nursing areas.

Exhibits will be upgraded with fresh coats of paint and other touch-ups as the museum readies for fall.

"We need this time to refresh and make things playful," said Michelle Urbanczyk, the museum's executive director. "We take pride in listening to our audiences and what their needs are."

The museum will be open over the next month for weekend private rentals and birthday parties, with eight scheduled.

The museum will reopen to the general public Oct. 18. A project to move the admissions desk will begin later that month. Soft play areas will be added in the spring for toddlers and children with special needs.

The museum, open only one year before Covid-19 hit, draws families from Buffalo and around Western New York, including a large number of families of children with disabilities who can use the universal changing stations, sensory rooms and inclusive playground and treehouse.

While attendance isn't close to what it was in the first year the museum opened, it is operating in the black, Urbanczyk said. She praised the business community that has "wrapped their arms around us."