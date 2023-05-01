The community benefits agreement that lays out the Buffalo Bills' commitment to giving back to Western New York has been praised by some as one of the most generous in the NFL and criticized by others as vague and weak.

The Buffalo Bills organization is required to contribute $3 million a year, for 30 years, to the community as part of a stadium deal in which the state and county will contribute $850 million toward the construction of an estimated $1.54 million stadium. But the community organizations that would benefit from the $3 million a year have yet to be determined, and there is nothing in the agreement that gives public stakeholders final authority or veto power over where the team's money goes.

That raises questions of accountability in a public benefits agreement that was demanded by community advocates and elected leaders.

To answer questions, The Buffalo News reviewed the terms of the community benefits agreement and spoke with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin and Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia, all three of whom played roles in shaping the final community benefits agreement.

Q: What is this money supposed to be spent on?

The community benefits agreement is one of several contracts that make up the overall stadium deal, which is waiting for approval from the Erie County Legislature.

Less than half of the benefits agreement deals with the annual $3 million commitment of charitable giving. But because the 30-year, $100 million total commitment is generalized and sweeping, it's this pot of money that has attracted the most public concern.

The documents describe what the money will be spent on in broad terms, stating that it will go to community benefits "without limitation" that could include anti-violence, mental health, food access and higher education initiatives, as well as youth programming and recycling efforts. It also calls for the money to support efforts to improve "the upward mobility of impoverished and low-income neighborhoods."

The agreement does not address specifically which organizations or programs should receive money. Poloncarz and Baskin said that is by design. While it may be easy to determine what the needs are in the community now, they said, those priorities are likely to evolve and change over time as unexpected issues arise.

"Why would we commit hard dollars today for 25 or 20 years from now?" Poloncarz said. "What we want is the oversight committee to make recommendations to the Bills based on the need of the community at that day."

In addition to the $3 million-a-year commitment, the community benefits agreement outlines other goals for the Bills. For instance, the agreement calls for 30% of all retailers and vendors operating at the stadium to be companies that are owned by women- and minority-owned businesses. It also calls for the Bills to set up internships, apprenticeships and other educational programs.

Q: What are the Bills allowed to count as a community benefit contribution?

The team is allowed to count money contributed directly by the team, by the NFL on the team's behalf and by the team's owners, Terry and Kim Pegula. The team is also allowed to count the monetary value of in-kind donations of any goods or services provided toward the $3 million annual allocation.

Not every charitable contribution made by the team would qualify as a contribution toward the team's $3 million obligation. Both the Bills and government leaders agree that some charitable giving made by the Bills will likely fall outside of the priorities laid out in the community benefits agreement.

Q: Who decides each year exactly where the money is going?

The bottom line is that the Bills decide and make direct contributions.

But the decision-making is envisioned as a consensus-driven process, made in consultation with a Community Benefit Oversight Committee and within the framework of priorities laid out by the community benefits agreement. No money would be handled by, or flow through, the oversight committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"It's the most efficient and effective way to best serve the community," Raccuia said. "We all agree we don't need another layer of bureaucracy added to the middle of something. That was just too much work, effort and inefficiency."

Baskin, who fought for a stronger oversight committee, said while she's not thrilled by this structure, she has accepted it.

"I've come to understand that a private entity, who is agreeing to do philanthropic and charitable giving, doesn't want to empty their money into a pot overseen by government, but rather be told where to put the money," she said.

There is another benefit for the Bills to this structure. Poloncarz said it will ensure the Bills organization can receive tax deductions on its contributions. Raccuia noted that the Bills would receive deductions either way, but described the structure as most efficient.

Q: If the Bills decide spending, what's the point of the oversight committee?

The oversight committee is an advisory body that makes community contribution recommendations to the Bills, based on priorities that can change over time. The committee also monitors the team's compliance with the community benefits agreement terms and subjects the Bills' spending decisions to public scrutiny.

The nine-member committee includes four members appointed by Erie County (two by the county executive and two by the County Legislature); two members appointed by the governor; and three members appointed by the Bills.

The committee makes determinations on whether the team is fulfilling its obligations to the community benefits agreement. Erie County is required to provide the committee's administrative staffing support. If the Bills are found to be out of compliance, the committee "shall work in good faith" with the Bills to negotiate a remediation plan that the Bills would then be responsible for executing.

Q: If disputes arise between the Bills and public representatives, does the oversight committee have any strong leverage over the team?

The committee has little, if any, legal leverage over the Bills. The committee can, however, subject the Bills to public shame.

"They have to show where the money went," Poloncarz said of the Bills. "Then the oversight committee can say, 'You did a great job' or they can say, 'Tsk, tsk, that's not right. We don't think you should spend your money there,' and then they could, theoretically, call them out and say that was a poor use of your dollars."

All of the oversight committee's meetings will be subject to open meeting laws. In addition, the committee is required to hold an annual public hearing regarding community benefits agreement spending. The Bills must also submit an annual report and data to the oversight committee reflecting the team's efforts to meet its requirements.

The county and stadium corporation also have the right to audit the team to confirm its compliance.

"I feel like we have succeeded in creating enough of a buffer to have control over that $3 million," Baskin said.

In a worst case scenario, the county could try to claim the team has been so negligent in meeting its community benefits agreement obligations that it has essentially breached the terms. The agreement states that if there is a reconciled "material breach" of the terms, the team will be considered in default of its stadium lease.

Baskin said she doubted the Bills would wish to thwart the will of the committee, but if the team tries to shortchange the region, she would be willing to use the breach-of-agreement terms to take the team to court.

"That's how it's going to go as long as I'm chairperson of the Legislature," she said.

Raccuia said he does not anticipate serious disagreements.

"We aren't going to tell the committee 'yes' or 'no, that's the end of the story,' " Raccuia said. "We are going to work in conjunction with them for the betterment of our community and vice versa. So yeah, is there the possibility that we're going to be on completely different pages? Sure, but I think it's highly unlikely."