Experts warn of another fall Covid-19 surge in WNY

One model Winkelstein shared Friday demonstrates the narrow edge on which Western New York currently sits. Even before the return of winter weather, regional hospitalizations have risen sharply with the continued spread of the more infectious Delta variant, to 158 on Sept. 9.

Under some projections, hospitalizations may continue to rise through at least the end of October to nearly 300 in Erie County alone. But even a partial return to masking and social-distancing could cut the number of future hospitalizations by nearly two-thirds, the model shows.

Such an outcome would require even vaccinated people to readopt behavioral precautions, such as wearing masks in public places, which both local officials and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommend. Since late July, the CDC has urged vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in all but a handful of U.S. counties, and to wear masks outdoors in crowded areas.

“Whenever you're indoors in a public space – or even outdoors in a crowded area where you're not really sure what everybody's vaccine status is, like the Billy Joel concert or a Bills game – you should mask and protect yourself and protect the people around you,” Burstein said.