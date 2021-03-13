Experts say ransomware attack on Buffalo Public Schools should have been anticipated

"It depends on their level of preparedness," Hubert said.

Cavalieri said the Buffalo Public Schools are likely in the process of working with GrayCastle Security to figure out not only how the attacker got into the network to take it over, but also whether there are any other back-door mechanisms left by the bad actor that are sitting dormant, waiting to be opened if the main hole in the system gets plugged.

"These types of things just take time," he said.

The pressure to get the school district network up and running is immense since many students are still working remotely, and the district has been preparing to bring more grades back into the classroom starting Monday.

"The District is working with technology industry experts and law enforcement authorities to resolve the ransomware attack we experienced on Friday morning. We are continuing to work throughout the weekend to protect and recover our information systems. We will let you know by Sunday afternoon whether we will be returning to school on Monday," said district spokeswoman Elena Cala in an email Saturday.