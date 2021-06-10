Experts say Canadian politics stands in the way of border reopening

"The Liberal government has an eye on going to the polls in late August, September, and a fourth wave of course would destroy that that opportunity, much like the third wave destroyed any talk of having a late spring election," Raj said.

All these factors appeared to leave the Canadian government in a state of helplessness, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and the American co-chair of the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group.

"When people don't know what to do, they typically do nothing," Higgins said. "And what I would argue is that this is not a situation where you can do nothing."

Higgins has been the most outspoken American advocate of opening the border to vaccinated travelers, but in the past month, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Rep. Chris Jacobs have ramped up their calls for reopening the border, too.

Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, did not appear in the panel discussion, but he was among those aghast at the modest changes in the Canadian border rules.

“Unfortunately, as with all announcements on reopening the border, it lacks an exact date and specific details," Jacobs said. "Vague announcements with arbitrary restrictions on fully vaccinated individuals are not good enough. I stand behind my calls for full transparency – families, homeowners, and small businesses need actual answers and a detailed plan of action to reopen our shared border. The lack of solid information is not acceptable any longer.”

