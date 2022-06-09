Expert witness for owner of Great Northern elevator: 'Another portion of this building can fall down'

In court testimony Thursday, two civil engineers called the Great Northern grain elevator structurally deficient and a threat to public safety. It needs to come down, both said.

"We had the north wall collapse with a wind gust of around 65 miles per hour," John Schenne testified in State Supreme Court. "That proved that the design and condition of that building was not sound, was not safe and could fail in a catastrophic manner."

While 180 days have passed without incident, Schenne warned something similar could happen during the next major windstorm.

Preservation experts rebut ADM and City of Buffalo's claims about Great Northern grain elevator The then-city commissioner of permits and inspections who issued an emergency order to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator didn't understand the building's engineering, mistakenly concluding that a large hole on the north wall endangered the entire structure, a preservationist said in State Supreme Court.

"I believe that if we get other windstorms up in the 65-75 mile per hour range, which happens almost every year in Buffalo, another portion of this building can fall down," he said.

Schenne, an outside consulting engineer hired by Great Northern owner Archer Daniels Midland, wrote a report four days after the north wall was severely damaged in a windstorm on Dec. 11. He called for its demolition.

Schenne said the fallen bricks contained insufficient amounts of mortar, suggesting the problem could be widespread.

James Comerford, commissioner of permits and inspections at the time of the Dec. 11 storm, declared an emergency declaration six days later. He said he based his decision on visual inspections, drone footage, consultations with staff and reports submitted by ADM, including Schenne's report.

Comerford, in issuing his notice of condemnation, declared the grain elevator "structurally unsound and in imminent danger of collapse" – a position Schenne defended as he raised doubts about the building's structural fitness.

Rhett Whitlock, a consulting engineer from from Manassas, Va., who was hired as an expert witness by ADM to appear in court, also cast doubt on the stability of the structure. He raised concerns about two long cracks visible on the east wall and the stability of the vertical marine tower that rests on that wall. He also said the north wall supports the cupola and a shallow pitched roof, raising the possibility they could now collapse.

"I can tell from this and other photographs that (the cupola) has moved downward and 10 of the so-called H plates that were in that location are no longer there – they fell with the brick," Whitlock said.

Attorneys for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture, challenged that idea. They pointed to previous studies documenting the brick wall never supported the steel structure.

Appellate court orders new hearing on Great Northern demolition request An appellate court ruled Friday that a State Supreme Court justice erred in refusing to consider a preservation group's evidence at a hearing to determine whether the City of Buffalo legally granted an emergency permit to demolish the Great Northern grain elevator.

The attorneys for the preservation group also pushed back against the engineers for relying solely on visual observation without any scientific testing or entering the building.

Thursday's hearing was the third since last week, following an appellate court ruling on April 29 that blocked an emergency demolition order. The appellate court said State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo should have allowed expert witnesses for the preservation group to testify at a hearing before his Jan. 5 order allowing the demolition.

Colaiacovo gave no indication Thursday when he will issue a decision.

