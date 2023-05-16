National issues hit home in many school districts in Erie and Niagara counties, with scrimmages over LGBTQ+ policies and what books should be in a school library.

And in some districts, the teachers union endorsement carried the day.

In Williamsville, voters had 14 candidates to choose from for four open seats, and they chose the candidates endorsed by the Williamsville Teachers Association.

Incumbents Mike Buscaglia and Crystal Kaczmarek-Boger along with newcomer Kerry Spicer were elected to three-year terms. Former Amherst Town Board Member Mark Manna received the fourth highest vote total and will fill the vacant seat with a term ending in June of 2025. Incumbent President Susan McClary lost her bid for reelection.

"There were possibly too many candidates on there to make a good decision because you don't have a lot of time or a lot of material to vet them by," Frank McCarthy said

McCarthy said he always votes, but a recent state audit that found the district levied higher taxes than necessary and was not transparent about its use of reserve funds upped his interest and enthusiasm for this election.

"That surplus is probably my biggest question because of just how high the school taxes are," he said.

In Lancaster, candidates endorsed by the Lancaster Teachers Association also won: incumbent President Michael Sage, Vice President Glenn Jackson and newcomer Timothy Talbot.

Challengers Dan Romig, Tara Romig and Laura Sproull - a united front urging better communication and sharing concerns about books found in district libraries - were about 300 votes behind the winners.

Teachers union-endorsed candidates in Orchard Park also won: incumbent Vice President Dr. Jennifer Rogers, Ed Draves and Steve Comeau. Steve Barlette and Katherine “Kati” Ibarra, who ran unsuccessfully last year, lost, as did Bobby Wellington.

In Starpoint, three incumbents all won re-election comfortably against three parents who ran in part because of the School Board's cancellation of the wrestling season due to accusations of sexual harassment.

Shawn P. Riester, Jeffrey D. Duncan and Kelley A. Swann each received more than 850 votes to seize another three-year term on the Niagara County school district's board.

Assistant wrestling coach Brian LaPlante, Christen Haseley and Jennifer Argentieri – two of whom spoke critically against the school board in February and March – received between 440 and 460 votes apiece. Lisa Kankolenski, who ran unaffiliated with the wrestling parents, received 296 votes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We want to move into a bright future for all our children. That starts tomorrow," Riester said Tuesday after the results came in. "There are a lot of conversations that have to happen."

Turnout was steady in some districts and brisk in others with contested races.

Lancaster High School senior Samantha Stinson participated in her first school district vote Tuesday, a process she found simpler than imagined.

She was among more than 1,550 voters who cast their ballots by 2:45 p.m. in the Lancaster High School Java Gym for school board, a proposed $130.7 million budget for next school year and whether to spend $1.1 million on seven new school buses.

Stinson won’t be a Lancaster student for much longer, but said she wanted to vote because she has a brother in the district.

She voted about the same time as Nancy Billo, on the opposite side of the gym from grade school students who came with their parents and cast practice ballots into colorfully decorated boxes. They were asked to decide which fun school activities they preferred, like a water balloon toss or lunch with the principal.

For the grown-ups, it was much more consequential.

“I believe the people that we voted for were the proper people," Billo said, "and they will voice the concerns of all parents and represent the school the best."

Lancaster was one of several competitive districts in the Buffalo Niagara region, featuring six candidates for three school board openings.

In Lockport, Caitlin Kenney and Jacob Bolick said they came out to vote because they oppose the district’s plan to cut two school librarians as part of the proposed 2023-24 budget.

If voters choose to adopt the budget, the middle school and all four elementary schools in Lockport will share one librarian.

"School librarians have a positive impact on the schools," said Kenney, a Lockport graduate who works for the Western New York Library Resources Council. "They prepare (students) for college and their future careers. They have a drastic impact on literacy rates, reading comprehension and even math scores. I believe it's important for every school to have a school librarian. They provide a safe space for students, not only to study but to take some time out of their day."

Bolick, also a Lockport alum who said he had the same librarian from elementary school through high school, agreed.

"My parents instilled in me a love of reading and a love of knowledge at an early age and that was then further carried by my librarian," he said.

He said he doesn't want to see teachers, who are already expected to do so much for their students, have to take on duties that a full-time librarian would.