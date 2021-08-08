Expect several more weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, local expert says

Based on the United Kingdom's experience with the Delta variant, which struck there before it reached the U.S., Russo thinks a temporary increase in Covid caseloads is underway and will last a while longer.

"Based on what we saw in the UK, the total course of the spike there was about three months – seven weeks up and five to six weeks down," Russo said.

"Here in Western New York, I think we’re still staring at three weeks plus of that upward spike; and, of course, it still has to come down after that. I do anticipate continuing increases in the hospitalizations and unfortunately, I anticipate an increase in deaths over the next few weeks," Russo said. "Hopefully this will all be lower and tamped down compared to earlier waves, but we’ve seen the situation can get out of control, looking at other parts of the country. We cannot be lackadaisical, we cannot be cavalier about this.”

But for now, despite the recent increases, area hospitals are far from swamped.

Friday's regional total of 70 Covid patients in hospitals is a far cry from the all-time record, 548 patients on Dec. 10.

On Friday, there were 24 Covid patients in Kaleida Health's three Erie County hospitals – Buffalo General, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children's Hospital.