Expect several more weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, local expert says

Like a lingering echo, another wave of Covid-19 infections has rolled across Western New York, but local experts say the chances of things becoming as bad as they were last winter are slim.
To be sure, the number of Covid patients in Western New York hospitals is rising, with the Delta variant of the virus pushing the number of cases above the levels seen last summer, before vaccines were available.
On Friday, according to state Health Department figures, 70 people were hospitalized with Covid in Western New York. A year earlier to the day, that number was only 29.
“At that time, the county was in lockdown in terms of commercial and scholastic and other activities. People, behavior-wise, were just not interacting with each other at all," said Dr. Manoj Mammen, who treats Covid patients in the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center.
"Now we have almost normal business and scholastic and personal interactions. I think that’s the difference," Mammen said Sunday.
And as of Sunday, 72.6% of Erie County adults have received at least one dose of vaccine.
But Friday's regional total of 70 hospitalizations was a fivefold increase in the last three weeks. On July 15, there were only 14 Covid patients ill enough to be in hospitals.
“People should not be worried. They should be vigilant," said Daniel J. Stapleton, Niagara County public health director.
“We still have a significant minority that’s vulnerable and can land in hospitals and have a bad outcome here in Western New York – less than in other parts of the country, but it’s not negligible," said Dr. Thomas Russo, a specialist in infectious diseases at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“For the most part, if you’re fully vaccinated, your concern should be less but not zero. It doesn’t mean your behavior should be reckless," Russo said.
More than 130,000 Western New Yorkers have contracted Covid-19 since March 2020 and 2,518 ha…
He endorsed mask-wearing even for the vaccinated, because the Delta variant spews a much greater virus load than previous versions of the novel coronavirus.
"It's not unreasonable," Russo said.
Support Local Journalism
"The steps people need to take haven’t changed," Stapleton said. "If you’re in a large crowd, wear your mask. Respect people’s personal space if you’re in a crowd. Those things haven’t gone out of style. They’re still what we need to do."
"The good news is, we have a high vaccination rate in our county," Mammen said. "The health experts I heard are not that concerned with the vaccinated folks having issues. It’s more the concern with the folks that are unvaccinated getting infected, especially with the new variants out there that seem to be more infectious.”
Based on the United Kingdom's experience with the Delta variant, which struck there before it reached the U.S., Russo thinks a temporary increase in Covid caseloads is underway and will last a while longer.
"Based on what we saw in the UK, the total course of the spike there was about three months – seven weeks up and five to six weeks down," Russo said.
"Here in Western New York, I think we’re still staring at three weeks plus of that upward spike; and, of course, it still has to come down after that. I do anticipate continuing increases in the hospitalizations and unfortunately, I anticipate an increase in deaths over the next few weeks," Russo said. "Hopefully this will all be lower and tamped down compared to earlier waves, but we’ve seen the situation can get out of control, looking at other parts of the country. We cannot be lackadaisical, we cannot be cavalier about this.”
But for now, despite the recent increases, area hospitals are far from swamped.
Friday's regional total of 70 Covid patients in hospitals is a far cry from the all-time record, 548 patients on Dec. 10.
On Friday, there were 24 Covid patients in Kaleida Health's three Erie County hospitals – Buffalo General, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children's Hospital.
But on July 14, Kaleida had only three inpatients with Covid-19, spokesman Michael Hughes said.
Catholic Health had 20 Covid patients in its five area hospitals on Friday, which was down from 26 on Tuesday, spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said.
Mammen said for the past four or five days, the Covid caseload in the Buffalo General ICU was four or five patients, with one or two of them on ventilators. The regional total was 20 people in ICU.
In Erie County alone, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz tweeted Saturday, there were 55 hospitalized Covid patients, one of them in ICU and four on ventilators.
Niagara County's hospitalization count ranged from five to nine last week, Stapleton said.
Statewide as of Sunday, 1,162 Covid patients were in hospitals, up 41 from Saturday. There were 11 deaths statewide, one of them in Erie County. More than two-thirds of New York adults – 67.5% – have completed their vaccinations, according to state data.
Confirmed new positive tests for the virus Saturday totaled 105 in Erie County, 25 in Niagara County, 11 in Chautauqua County, four in Cattaraugus County and one in Allegany County.