Expect road closures, traffic delays in Amherst due to VP's visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo today to talk about how the region is poised to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate and health care bill that President Biden signed into law last month.

She'll be at the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst where she's scheduled to tour UB's GROW Clean Energy Center and then deliver remarks at the Center for the Arts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Amherst police are alerting drivers to expect "road closures, traffic delays, detours and/or traffic backups" in the town between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the visit.

Harris last came to Buffalo in May to mourn in the aftermath of the May 14 Tops supermarket massacre. Today marks four months to the day of the attack.

“As Vice President Harris’ visit to UB coincides with the beginning of our academic year, it will surely generate a great deal of positive energy during an already-exciting time on campus," UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement Wednesday. "We look forward to hearing from the vice president about the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to combat the climate crisis and improve American energy security, just as we look forward to supporting the administration’s ambitious climate action goals by continuing to channel our disciplinary expertise into one of the most critical challenges of our time.”