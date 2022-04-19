Expansion of ministry near Chestnut Ridge Park vexes neighbors in Orchard Park

The Orchard Park residents who are fighting a plan to more than double the size of a Newton Road building have a lot of concerns.

They want to know what the building will do to drainage issues in the area. They worry about traffic. They wonder how this got approved when it's so close to Chestnut Ridge Park.

But mostly what they want to know is the answer to a simple question: Is this a church or not?

The dispute turns on that question, but the answer is elusive.

A Catholic lay group went to the town for permission to establish a retreat center, including adding 36 parking spots to the existing 25. The property is zoned for agricultural use. A church or a house of worship is allowed in that classification, but a retreat center is not.

But that is only one issue. Patricia Fenzel of Bunting Road also noted the town's comprehensive plan recommends "no automobile transportation improvements should be made in the area of Chestnut Ridge Park."

She said she and others were unaware of the plans for the 2,300 square-foot retreat center with increased parking until after it had been approved by the town. And they don't think the project that borders Chestnut Ridge Park fits in with the rest of the rustic road, where neighbors have wells and septic systems.

"If you were going to have a parking lot in your backyard for 61 cars, you never would have approved it, you would have done your due diligence. You didn’t do it. We had to do it," she told Town Board members at a recent meeting.

Town officials said notification of nearby property owners was not required, because the project did not need a rezoning.

The owners of the property at 6131 Newton Road, John A. and Kathleen M. Wabick, bought the parcel for $250,000 in 2015, and have paid taxes on it since.

The group they founded, Disciples of Divine Mercy in the Holy Face of Jesus, has been headquartered there for six years. Kathleen Wabick is president and John Wabick is vice president of the board of directors of the nonprofit group.

"Presently our members pray for the sick and dying at the Mother of Mercy House and minister to those who are suffering – especially from the moral ills in our society and the crisis within our Church," the group says on its website.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The website said the group is under the spiritual direction of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception in Stockbridge, Mass. Kathleen Wabick told The Buffalo News the group is not directly affiliated with the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

Eirene Choroser of Newton Road, asked at a recent Town Board meeting whether it was a church or a house of worship and asked: "If it is a house of worship, why has it been paying property taxes?"

The property class on the assessment was listed as seasonal residential until this year, according to Scott A. Bylewski, director of Erie County Real Property Tax Services. This year the property tax class is religious. He said the tax roll indicated the property needs to be taxed.

"Normally it would be exempt," he said.

Town Assessor Dan Stanford said the property owner provided him with documentation that it leased the property to the Buffalo Catholic Diocese for $1 a year, but a diocesan spokesman said the diocese has no record of a lease.

The spokesman, Joe Martone, confirmed the group is a lay group within the diocese ministering to the sick and dying.

"The Catholic Center hasn't had much interaction with them since 2017," Martone said.

The group said on its IRS forms that it was seeking charity status not because it was a church, but it because it "normally receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or from the general public."

The same forms say the primary purpose for its exempt status is to provide a means for people to acquire a deeper knowledge of the Divine Mercy message and devotion, to grow in Christian holiness and to reach out to others by word, deed and prayer.

Neighbors have another reason to think the town didn't pay close enough attention to this project: All of the approvals and recommendations by the Conservation, Planning and Town boards said the 20-acre property is located on the north side of Newton Road, when it is on the south side. After it was pointed out to Town Board members, they voted 4-1 to correct the minutes.

The existing building is 1,600 square feet, according to tax records. In addition to the 2,300-square-foot addition and parking area, the site plan also calls for a reflection pond about the size of one-third of an acre.

"The modest addition will provide a dedicated meeting space, storage, and two bathrooms for the existing members of the ministry," Kathleen Wabick said in an email, adding there are approximately 30 active members of the ministry.

She also said the retreat events are "single day events, most times lasting only a few hours."

Wabick said the group had brainstormed the idea of erecting cabins, but it determined cabins would not be economically or practically feasible.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.