Exhibit marks 200 years of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

“A Glimpse Into Our Past,” an exhibit showcasing keepsake editions of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, is on display in the Kenan House Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport.

The display of past issues and clippings collected by readers is the final event in the celebration of the bicentennial of the Union-Sun & Journal.

The newspaper’s roots go back to the Niagara Democrat, Lockport’s first paper, which began publishing Dec. 8, 1821. It is one of the 10 oldest daily newspapers in the state.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 17 during regular gallery hours. Admission is free. For more info, visit kenancenter.org.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.