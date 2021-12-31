'Exercise snacking': A healthy way to provide an energy boost in the new year

Looking to drop a few pounds or boost your level of physical activity in the new year? Resolve to do more "exercise snacking."

It is an easy way to incorporate short bursts of activity into your day and combat the negative effects of too much sitting. Be sure to consult your health care provider before beginning an exercise program.

“Our busy lifestyles often make us feel as though we are on the run, when in fact we spend most of our time sitting,” said Pat Salzer, a registered dietitian and wellbeing engagement consultant with Univera Healthcare. “While it is vital to track the amount of exercise we get, it is just as important to monitor the amount of time we are sedentary.”

Studies of weight control and activity levels show that exercise alone isn’t enough to lose added pounds. When we sit, the enzymes that are responsible for burning fat shut down. The physiology of sitting affects the body’s ability to dispose of fat and suppresses lipase, a fat-splitting enzyme. The result is more retention of fat, a reduction in the good cholesterol known as HDL, and a slower metabolism.