The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is looking for an executive director.

Stephanie Crockatt is leaving the position after nine years on May 18 to move to Sarasota, Fla., where she will be closer to family members and embark on a "career-enhancing opportunity" as the first president and CEO of Sarasota’s Bay Park Conservancy. The organization seeks to transform 53 acres of city-owned land into a signature public park on Sarasota Bay.

“Under her stewardship, our Olmsted parks are vibrant, healthy and beautiful," said Bart Kresse, the conservancy's board chairman. "We will miss her, want to wish her all the best in her next position and thank her for her dedication and hard work.”

Crockatt praised the people she worked with and said in a statement that she takes pride in accomplishments they achieved together, including overcoming funding deficits, developing a five-year planning mechanism and launching the Young Professionals for Olmsted Parks program.

“We revised our mission and vision to ensure the philosophies of Olmsted remain at the forefront of park health, neighborhood connectivity, and provide welcoming spaces for all," Crockatt said. "We stabilized our budget and established a clear need for an operating endowment. Rolling up our sleeves every step of the way and getting our hands dirty every day, has helped to keep Buffalo beautiful.”

Kresse said the parks conservancy is on solid ground, with stable finances, a diverse and trained workforce and continued oversight of the city’s historic parks. The board will form a search committee and hire a search firm to fill Crockatt's vacancy, he said, with staff in place to oversee the park's busy summer season.

Upcoming challenges, Kresse said, include the next phase of the South Park Arboretum, increasing community engagement through the Olmsted Community Alliance and advocating for the Humboldt Parkway and 198’s re-envisioning.