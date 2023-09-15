A rail bridge over Niagara Road in the Town of Wheatfield was damaged Friday afternoon when a mini excavator on a trailer hit the underside of the bridge.

The mini excavator, being towed on a trailer by a Ford Super Duty dump truck, hit the CSX rail bridge and partially fell off the trailer and onto the road at around 4 p.m., according to Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies.

Niagara Road was closed to traffic while the roadway was cleared of equipment and debris. Deputies didn’t specify the extent of the damage to the rail bridge.

The accident happened just east of Niagara Falls Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Nicholas R. Green, 37, of Niagara Falls was driving the Ford truck. Green was cited for operating out of class, operating a trailer without a license plate affixed, and operating an uninspected trailer, deputies said.