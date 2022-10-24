Ex-workers sue Park Country Club over wage, race, sexual harassment claims

Five former workers have sued Park Country Club, claiming managers at the Amherst golf club subjected them to wage theft, sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims, including stealing tips, not paying for breaks, forcing them to buy uncompensated uniform items, and sometimes paying wages below the legal minimum.

The suit claims female employees were groped, propositioned and insulted by members, and that they complained to supervisors, who did little in response except retaliate against some of the employees who complained.

“These allegations about gratuities and workplace environment are false," Rob Stone, Park Country Club general manager, said via email. "We see this effort by five disgruntled former workers, two of whom were asked to leave for non-performance of their jobs, as misguided and improper. We view the lawsuit and a letter last summer from the employees’ attorneys as a clear effort to intimidate the club and pressure it into a hasty and large financial settlement.

“We do not believe there is any merit to the claims and intend to vigorously defend the club.”

Founded in 1903, Park Country Club's central grand manor, with its English Gothic, Tudor-tower profile, is visible from Sheridan Drive, where it includes more than 50,000 square feet of spaces to eat, drink and socialize. The club got a new management team this spring.

The new team brought a new attitude to talking about pay, said Ragena Lenchak, 26, who, like the other plaintiffs, served and bussed depending on shift assignment.

When Lenchak noticed discrepancies in her paycheck in the summer, and coworkers noticed their checks seemed short, she said she asked her new manager for an explanation of her pay.

A month later, “he told me, basically, he didn't look into it,” Lenchak said in an interview. “He proceeded to give me a $50 Wegmans gift card, and was like, ‘That takes care of it, doesn't it?’ And I'm like, ‘Not really, I'm pretty sure you guys owe me more than $50.’ ”

Lenchak said she continued asking to see the math behind her paycheck, and “they got extremely nasty with us every time.”

Park employees asked for details because checks were “very off,” Lenchak said. The suit claims club workers who worked the previous year, with pandemic-shrunken business, weren’t making any more with the club once again flooded with members and events.

At a July employee meeting, the suit said, workers asked Scott Brynski, club food and beverage director, for details about tip pools, sums of money collected by mandatory percentage surcharges on member items and events, shared among the workers providing those services.

“What they tell you when you begin working there is servers receive a higher percentage of the tip pool than the bussers,” Lenchak said.

Tip share distribution seemed to depend on whether they were on Brynski’s good side, Lenchak said.

Mike Dolce, attorney for the plaintiffs, said Park schedules usually show 20 to 25 bussers and servers at a time.

For one three-day golf tournament cited in the suit, the club billed over $80,000, and a service charge “near $20,000,” the suit said. A plaintiff who’d asked about her pay the previous month worked two shifts during the tournament and received $97.07 for her share of gratuities, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims Park routinely broke more state restaurant wage laws, including:

• Workers had to report to shifts, then were cut and sent home without receiving minimum call-in pay. Park did not provide premium pay for employees who work a spread of hours greater than 10. Workers had to buy uniform pants and shoes without reimbursement, and were not paid the legal maintenance allowance for taking care of their own uniforms, according to the lawsuit.

• Sexual harassment was also mishandled at Park, according to the suit. Groping and lewd remarks directed at young female workers from old male members and managers was brushed off by higher-ups, who sometimes retaliated against the complainer, the suit claims.

• Among incidents reported in the suit: This summer, a female server was waiting for a drink order at the service bar, the suit said. A member asked her about a pork chop special, and she described it.

“Later that evening," according to the lawsuit, the man "approached her in the same bar area, grabbed her shoulder with one hand and grabbed her opposite arm with his other hand, which he slid up her shirt sleeve while he said, ‘That’s just the pork chop I wanted,’ while speaking very closely to her face.”

The server quit several weeks later, the suit said.

Claims of racial discrimination at Park in the lawsuit include reported instances where white employees got a pass for behavior that got Black employees fired.

When Park was hurting for employees, it offered a bonus to staff members who could headhunt new Park employees. Two potential employees who plaintiff Lenchak, a Black woman, brought in for interviews were not hired; they were Black and Latino. Meanwhile, Park hired five white employees, the suit claims.

“Park Country Club’s Board of Governors and club management take these allegations extremely seriously and work every day to maintain a comfortable work environment for all of our employees," Park Country Club said in a statement. “The club has long been a friendly, good-paying and enjoyable place to work, and, as a result, we retain many longtime, respected employees.”