Ex-wife of lawyer Stephen Barnes sells Lincoln Parkway mansion for nearly $2M

The former wife of Stephen E. Barnes, the late founder of the Cellino and Barnes law firm, has sold her century-old mansion near Delaware Park for nearly $2 million, the highest price paid for a residence in metro Buffalo since the beginning of the year, records show.

Ruth A. Barnes on Thursday sold her Lincoln Parkway home for almost $1.96 million to Floss Roots LLC, according to the deed filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office, a transaction first reported by Buffalo Rising.

The limited liability company is connected to Peter Sauer, president and CEO of Calspan Holdings, according to Buffalo Business First, a link confirmed by The Buffalo News. Sauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The grand home on Lincoln near the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and Hoyt Lake sold quickly and for close to its list price of $1.99 million. Prospective buyers were drawn to its old-world design, modern updates and location just steps from the park, said Karen Baker, from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, who listed the home.

"It's breathtaking in every way," Baker said. "As soon as you pull up, you're in awe."