Ex-Shea's president sues over his firing: 'Shea’s board bought into the bigoted conduct'

Just over a week after he was fired as president of Shea's Performing Arts Center, Michael Murphy on Thursday sued the landmark cultural institution he had led since 2016, alleging the theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because he's a 61-year-old gay man.

Murphy said he "poured his heart and soul into Shea's and helped it survive the pandemic" before he was fired on Oct. 19.

"Eight months after some employees began making allegations in dog-whistle terms that would have been deemed complimentary of a straight man, and three months after his counsel raised this anti-gay conduct to Shea's lawyer, Shea's Board of Trustees bought into the bigoted conduct and fired him in a very public and extremely degrading manner," according to his lawsuit.

Murphy said he summoned last week to the Buffalo Club, where he expected to meet and offer his feedback to board members about his return to the office to work. Instead, he was summarily told he was fired.

During the meeting, Murphy was offered three alternatives: termination for cause, resignation or retirement, according to his lawsuit.

Sources told The News he was fired after being given 48 hours by the board to resign or retire, and he chose to do neither. The board's action came after a consultant concluded Murphy was not adhering to his new job description since September, when he was allowed to retain the title of president but could no longer be in charge of theater operations, according to two sources.

Shea's issued a statement rejecting the lawsuit's claims.

"This lawsuit is without merit, and it is unfortunate that Mr. Murphy chose this path," according to the statement. "This is a desperate effort meant to intimidate Shea's into an undeserved financial settlement. We intend to vigorously defend Shea's against that. Due to this now being in litigation, we will have no further comment."

Numerous staffers leveled complaints against Murphy earlier this year, saying he created a toxic and demoralizing work environment, according to former staffers. An Aug. 12 letter to the board from 25 staff members expressed concerns over Murphy's continued tenure and urged the board to reconsider retaining him.

In the months before his termination, Shea’s made false and defamatory statements to the media about Murphy and his job performance, harming his business reputation and impairing his ability to get another job, according to the lawsuit.

Murphy said Shea’s prospered because of his leadership when other theaters suffered and even closed.

Beginning last April, some Shea’s employees complained about Murphy’s management at Shea’s, "and they did so in terms that were especially pointed, since Murphy is gay," according to his lawsuit.

The complaining staffers referred to him "with dog-whistle terms like 'toxic,' 'temperamental,' 'chaotic,' 'volatile,' prone to 'fits,' and 'privileged,' ” according to the lawsuit.

"Whereas a straight man who leads an organization may often be characterized as “tough” or “firm,” Shea’s employees used sexual-orientation-laced terms which not only are derogatory but are discriminatory as a matter of law in New York State," according to the lawsuit.

Murphy denied being anything but professional with theater staffers, "putting the organization’s needs first and reasonably insisting on professional accountability from Shea’s staff members," according to his lawsuit.

Murphy is seeking $2 million in damages in addition to more than $400,000 for severance, bonuses and back pay he says he is owed.