Ex-mayors declare for seats on Williamsville Village Board roiled by mask debate

“I’m hopeful that masks and COVID won’t be an issue in June, but I do think it has shown a lot of us how important it is to get involved in local politics,” Carson said in an email. “I’m hoping for a strong voter turnout, which is a big win for the democratic process.”

About 800 votes were cast in the 2021 village election, and this year’s contest could well surpass that.

It’s also hard to say how much Rogers, who has generated fervent praise and criticism alike for her anti-mandate position, will loom over this race.

“I have no doubt that the prolonged COVID mandates will play a role in this race. Undoubtedly there are those candidates who are proponents of more government, not less,” Rogers said in a text message. “I shouldn’t be a factor. Every candidate should be running on their own merits/platform.”

Many who spoke out at recent Village Board elections aren’t among the 5,300 eligible voters living within Williamsville’s boundaries.

Signed petitions from interested candidates are due May 17, though we’ll likely know much sooner who’s challenging Lowther and DeLano.