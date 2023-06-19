Marlies Wesolowski's lawsuit against the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center has been resolved.

Neither attorney Kevin Wicka, who represented the former executive director, or Amy Habib Rittling, who represented the center, would say whether there was a financial settlement or future role for Wesolowski in the organization.

After returning from a medical leave in June 2019, Wesolowski resisted retiring at age 63, even as one of the center's board members regularly said “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?” according to her federal lawsuit. Within a year of that comment and other remarks about retirement, the board fired her.

Wesolowski had sought $2 million in damages for claimed age, disability and gender employment discrimination.

The center sought to dismiss her lawsuit, saying her claims were based on "stray remarks." Last year, a judge said her age and disability claims should proceed.

During her tenure, the center went from 22 to 88 employees, and up to 145 employees during the school year, and its annual budget increased from $1 million to more than $8 million, according to the lawsuit.