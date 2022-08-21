Ex-Matt Urban Center director gets favorable initial ruling in lawsuit over job loss

A federal magistrate judge said Marlies Wesolowski's lawsuit against the Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center should proceed.

After returning from the second of two medical leaves in June 2019, Wesolowski resisted retiring from the organization at age 63, even as one of the center's board members regularly said “don’t you think it would be better for your health if you were just retired?” according to her federal lawsuit. Within a year of that comment and the board member's other remarks about retirement, the board fired her during a telephone conference call.

Longtime Matt Urban Center director sues over her 'unjustifiable' firing Marlies Wesolowski is seeking $2 million in damages, plus back pay and other reimbursements, accusing the center's board of age, disability and gender employment discrimination.

Wesolowski, who is seeking $2 million in damages, plus back pay and other reimbursements, accused the center's board of age, disability and gender employment discrimination.

The Matt Urban Center sought to have her lawsuit dismissed before a trial, and in its court papers it asserted that none of Wesolowski's claims are plausible under the law because they are all based on "stray remarks" reportedly made by a volunteer member of the board of directors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer said Wesolowski's age and disability discrimination claims should proceed, but not her gender discrimination claim.

Roemer called the sufficiency of her pleading a "close call," but recommended the matter proceed.

"The comments in question were more than just stray or isolated remarks and (Wesolowski) has drawn a direct link between her termination and the pressure to retire based on her age or perceived disability," Roemer said in his Aug. 12 report and recommendation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The magistrate judge's recommendation on what should happen with the motion now goes to U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. Both sides in the case have the opportunity to oppose Roemer's recommendation, and then Sinatra will make a decision.

During Wesolowski's nearly 20 years as head of the Matt Urban Center, she became a fixture on the city’s East Side as head of an agency that worked to feed, clothe and shelter the city's poor.

During her tenure, the center went from 22 to 88 employees, and up to 145 employees during the school year, and its annual budget increased from $1 million to more than $8 million as the reach of the sprawling social services organization extended beyond its Broadway Fillmore neighborhood into other parts of Buffalo and the towns of Cheektowaga and West Seneca.

She said she performed satisfactorily or above satisfactorily and received positive job performance reviews.

But while on her medical leave, the center's controller failed to complete many tasks in her absence, causing the center "significant financial loss," according to her lawsuit. She did not discover the controller's errors until she returned.

In May 2019, the vice chair of the board began making comments to Wesolowski about how “tired” Wesolowski looked and suggested Wesolowski would enjoy retirement, according to the lawsuit.

The statements were made repeatedly, Roemer said, citing at least six specific remarks made to Wesolowski by the board member.

One of the remarks – "You look exhausted, given your health-related issues, have you considered retirement?" – draws a connection between the board member's perception of Wesolowski "as old, tired or sick" and her repeated pressuring of Wesolowski to retire, which culminated in the board's decision to terminate her, the magistrate judge said.

Wesolowski's lawsuit, however, lacks any plausible allegations that her gender was a motivating factor in her termination, Roemer said.