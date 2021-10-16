Ex-Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy: If money isn't spent on new Bills stadium, 'it will be spent somewhere else'

Let’s say, for example, that of the proposed $1.4 billion project, a full billion of that comes from the state. How much is $1 billion worth to New York State?

Duffy: A billion dollars is a lot of money anywhere. But when you look at the entire state budget and revenues and project it over years, it is manageable. There is bonding, and ways to make this happen with the state and with the county, and they will work together.

(Erie County Executive) Mark Poloncarz is fiscally very responsible. I watched the county executive in negotiations last time. He more than held his own. He wanted that team to stay there, but he was also very adamant about protecting taxpayers. Gov. Hochul will be the same. But I think we have the opportunity to get this done.

In government, if that money is not spent on that project, it will be spent somewhere else. I do think it is an opportunity for Buffalo and Erie County and Western New York to have an investment that will really reap a lot of benefits over time.

But I do think that if the state and county commit to these figures – or even close to it – there has to be a long-term agreement, so you're not going back every four or five years trying to keep the team here.