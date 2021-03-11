Ex-Girl Scout leader indicted on child sex abuse charges

A former Girl Scout leader from North Tonawanda who is accused of abusing two child victims was virtually arraigned Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Marty M. Walton, 32, was indicted by an Erie County Grand Jury on the highest sustainable charges, including one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Walton, who previously worked as a scout leader for Girl Scouts of Western New York, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims between March 27 and May 9 at a location in Amherst.

Walton is scheduled to return on March 17. He also has pending criminal charges in Niagara County, and remains held without bail.

If convicted on all charges, Walton faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

