Ex-Erie County prosecutor's license suspended for affairs with clients, other charges

Albert admitted that in December 2016, he began representing a client in a domestic relations matter and for several weeks over the course of the representation, he engaged in a sexual relationship with her, according to the court's suspension order.

Then in January 2017, he started a sexual relationship with a different woman and, while that relationship was ongoing, he agreed to represent her in a child custody matter without charging her a legal fee, according to the order. Before he was disqualified from that case, he sent text messages to her threatening to inform the father of her child that she was abusing alcohol and engaging in sexual misbehavior. He did not follow through on the threats, but he acknowledged those threats demonstrated that his sexual relationship with her posed a significant risk that his professional judgment would be adversely affected by his personal interest in his relationship with her, according to the order.