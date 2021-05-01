 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-cop seeks to renew judgment from slander verdict against Cariol Horne
0 comments
top story

Ex-cop seeks to renew judgment from slander verdict against Cariol Horne

Support this work for $1 a month
Fired officer who halted excessive force arrest wins pension

Cariol Horne marches during a protest organized by We Pump 716 and the Liberation Collective, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Buffalo. Horne was fired as a  Buffalo police officer over a 2006 incident in which she said she tried to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. She won a yearslong legal fight to collect her pension on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A state Supreme Court judge cited the changing landscape around the use of force by police and a recently passed "duty to intervene" statute adopted by the city.

 Sharon Cantillon

Cariol Horne isn't the only person who stands to gain by a judge's recent order restoring her police pension, benefits and back pay.

So might the then-fellow police officer she confronted during a violent arrest in 2006, an incident that eventually led to her firing and sparked lawsuits over allegations he put the suspect in a chokehold.

Gregory M. Kwiatkowski filed court papers this week seeking to renew a judgment against Horne that he obtained after winning a defamation suit against her in 2011.

Kwiatkowski collected one payment of $20,000 toward the $66,862 judgment in April 2011, but he has received nothing from her since then, according to the court filing.

He's seeking to renew the judgment against her for $46,862 plus interest since April 30, 2011.

Earlier this month, a State Supreme Court justice vacated her firing and awarded her the financial compensation she would have earned had she continued working as a police officer until she hit her 20-year mark.

"He hired me before the news about her victory," said attorney Joseph C. Lorigo, who represents Kwiatkowski.

The court filing to renew the judgment didn't come until afterward because he was waiting to verify her address, Lorigo said. 

So can Kwiatkowski expect to collect any more from her?

"He hopes to, just like any judgment creditor would hope to," Lorigo said. "We'll see what happens."

gregory kwiatkowski CANTILLON (copy)

Former Buffalo Police Lt. Gregory Kwiatkowski.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Neither Kwiatkowski nor Horne responded to a request for comment.

Lorigo called this week's filing a procedural step. 

"He had a judgment that was expiring, and he wanted to renew it for another 10 years," he said. "All that does is renew the ability for it to become a lien on real property. The judgment still exists with or without this action, but after 10 years the lien on real property expires.

"It's his right as a judgment creditor to place a lien on any real property that a judgment debtor owns," he said. "That right exists for up to 20 years. It expires after 10 years and you can renew it for another 10, and that's what he hired me to do."

Kwiatkowski won his defamation lawsuit against Horne when the fired police officer did not show up in court to defend herself.

Her firing and Kwiatkowski's defamation suit stemmed from a Nov. 1, 2006, incident that began when a postal worker flagged down a patrol officer to report an argument between a man and a woman at a two-unit house on Walden Avenue. Among the Buffalo police officers responding were Horne and Kwiatkowski.

As officers attempted to push the suspect out of the house, Horne said she saw Kwiatkowski put the man in a chokehold and she fought Kwiatkowski to stop him.

Kwiatkowski denied striking Horne or choking the suspect during the arrest. 

After the violent arrest on Walden Avenue, the Buffalo Police Department opened an internal investigation. Kwiatkowski was cleared of all charges. Horne was offered a four-day suspension, which she turned down. Two years later, after a hearing, an arbitrator found Horne guilty on 11 of 13 internal charges. She was fired, with 19 years credited toward her job. That was one year shy of what the city police officers must accrue in order to retire under the state system and receive a pension. 

Kwiatkowski, who retired as a police lieutenant a decade ago, also filed a defamation suit against the attorney who had represented Horne at her disciplinary hearing for her actions that day. The judge in that case found that eight statements made about Kwiatkowski were defamatory and false, including a quote saying Horne "broke the chokehold by Kwiatkowski."

But Kwiatkowski did not win damages in his lawsuit against the attorney, Anthony L. Pendergrass, because the judge ruled he did not prove Pendergrass knew that the statements were false when he made them or that he acted in reckless disregard of the truth.

Kwiatkowski was later sentenced to four months in federal prison in an unrelated case in which he admitted using excessive force against teenagers during a 2009 arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Covid cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enterprise Editor

In my 23rd year at The News, I use a lot of spreadsheets. So I like data. A lot. Still chasing stories at courthouses. From St. Louis. A Missouri and Syracuse grad.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

For ex-cop's slander suit, a split decision; 8 statements by lawyer false, judge rules, but unproven criteria mean no damages

  • Updated

A recently retired Buffalo police lieutenant trying to clear his name over brutality allegations won vindication but no damages — in his court battle against the attorney he says defamed him. Gregory M. Kwiatkowski proved that eight statements made about him by attorney Anthony L. Pendergrass in 2007 were defamatory and false, according to a decision by State Supreme

Latest Headlines

Jury clears police in false arrest case; 5-1 verdict underscores racial divisions within department and community

  • Updated

A jury Monday found no wrongdoing by Buffalo police in a violent arrest five years ago, so no damages were awarded in a civil case against the five police officers. “The Lord watches over those who tell the truth,” Police Officer Anthony Porzio said outside the courtroom after the State Supreme Court verdict. Porzio was among the officers named

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News