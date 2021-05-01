Ex-cop seeks to renew judgment from slander verdict against Cariol Horne

So can Kwiatkowski expect to collect any more from her?

"He hopes to, just like any judgment creditor would hope to," Lorigo said. "We'll see what happens."

Neither Kwiatkowski nor Horne responded to a request for comment.

Lorigo called this week's filing a procedural step.

"He had a judgment that was expiring, and he wanted to renew it for another 10 years," he said. "All that does is renew the ability for it to become a lien on real property. The judgment still exists with or without this action, but after 10 years the lien on real property expires.

"It's his right as a judgment creditor to place a lien on any real property that a judgment debtor owns," he said. "That right exists for up to 20 years. It expires after 10 years and you can renew it for another 10, and that's what he hired me to do."

Kwiatkowski won his defamation lawsuit against Horne when the fired police officer did not show up in court to defend herself.