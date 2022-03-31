Ex-Boy Scout leader calls $25 million sexual abuse verdict a 'bunch of crap'

A former Boy Scout leader said a $25 million jury verdict against him was a “bunch of crap” on Thursday after failing to appear in court to defend against claims that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted a scout in the early 1970s.
A State Supreme Court jury awarded plaintiff LG 40 Doe, a 62-year-old Erie County husband and father, $25 million in compensatory and punitive damages Wednesday in his case against Robert L. Eberhardt, 80, who was found liable in an earlier default judgment by Justice Mark Grisanti.
“That’s a bunch a crap. I don’t listen to any of that (expletive), so goodbye,” Eberhardt told The News when asked for his reaction to the verdict. Eberhardt then hung up the phone. In a subsequent call minutes later, he told a reporter he didn’t want to talk and was blocking the number.
Eberhardt was convicted in 1973 of second-degree child sexual abuse and sentenced to probation. He also was convicted in 1996 of endangering the welfare of a child and sentenced to 60 days in Erie County Correctional Facility. A third-degree sexual abuse charge was dismissed in that case, which involved a 14-year-old, according to court records. Both criminal cases were prosecuted in Holland Town Court.
The jury of four men and two women decided Wednesday that Robert L. Eberhardt, a twice-convicted former Scout leader who lives in Arcade, Wyoming County, should pay $15 million for pain and suffering to the plaintiff and $10 million in punitive damages.
Eberhardt is accused in 14 Child Victims Act lawsuits of sexually abusing scouts from 1965 through 1981. Eberhardt was a scout leader with Troop 701 in Cheektowaga during that time, according to court papers.
Troop 507 in Holland had a scoutmaster named Robert Eberhardt in the mid-1980s, as well, according to an advertisement and story about the troop in the Arcade Herald.
Gary A. Decker, Greater Niagara Frontier Council scout executive and chief executive officer, said Thursday that Eberhardt was removed from all scouting programs when he was arrested in the early 1970s and placed in a “permanently ineligible volunteer file” with the national organization.
Decker did not respond to a request for comment on allegations that Eberhardt was a scoutmaster when he molested scouts years later.
Most of the lawsuits accusing Eberhardt named the Boys Scouts of America and the Greater Niagara Frontier Council as defendants, and not Eberhardt. Those cases were put on hold when the Boys Scouts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
But LG 40 Doe and LG 82 Doe, who were represented by attorney Amy C. Keller of the Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria firm, sued Eberhardt individually, as well as the Boy Scouts and the Greater Niagara Frontier Council. The cases against Eberhardt moved forward relatively swiftly, especially since he didn’t hire a lawyer and mount a defense against either plaintiff.
Court papers said that the court contacted Eberhardt in 2020 when he did not respond by a deadline to the plaintiff’s complaint.
Eberhardt told the court he did not have an attorney and was trying to get one but didn’t think he could afford it, according to court documents. He also told the court that he lived on Social Security benefits.
When Eberhardt missed another deadline to respond, Grisanti issued a default judgment in 2021 finding him liable for the abuse against LG 40 Doe.
State Supreme Court Judge Daniel J. Furlong also found Eberhard liable in a default judgment in favor of plaintiff LG 82 Doe, who did not seek a jury hearing for damages. Furlong ordered Eberhardt to pay $134,132.
Wednesday’s jury verdict – believed to be the first in the state for a Child Victims Act lawsuit – followed emotional testimony by LG 40 Doe recounting how Eberhardt had groomed and manipulated him as a boy to participate in sex acts with other boys and the Scout leader in the early 1970s.
“I ain’t a liar and everything I said today is the truth,” he said.
The plaintiff, a retiree who said he hadn’t even told his wife about the extent of the abuse, at one point in his testimony gestured toward the empty chair where Eberhardt would have been sitting and bemoaned that the abuser “never got in trouble” for what he did.