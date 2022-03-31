Ex-Boy Scout leader calls $25 million sexual abuse verdict a 'bunch of crap'

Court papers said that the court contacted Eberhardt in 2020 when he did not respond by a deadline to the plaintiff’s complaint.

Eberhardt told the court he did not have an attorney and was trying to get one but didn’t think he could afford it, according to court documents. He also told the court that he lived on Social Security benefits.

When Eberhardt missed another deadline to respond, Grisanti issued a default judgment in 2021 finding him liable for the abuse against LG 40 Doe.

State Supreme Court Judge Daniel J. Furlong also found Eberhard liable in a default judgment in favor of plaintiff LG 82 Doe, who did not seek a jury hearing for damages. Furlong ordered Eberhardt to pay $134,132.

Wednesday’s jury verdict – believed to be the first in the state for a Child Victims Act lawsuit – followed emotional testimony by LG 40 Doe recounting how Eberhardt had groomed and manipulated him as a boy to participate in sex acts with other boys and the Scout leader in the early 1970s.

“I ain’t a liar and everything I said today is the truth,” he said.