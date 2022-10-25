 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-bank employee who defrauded employer, customers, is sentenced to a year in jail

  • Updated
  • 0
A former bank employee who used his position to defraud his employer and its customers has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to serve a year in jail, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Gerald Battle

Gerard Battle

Prosecutors said Gerald Battle, 53, of Buffalo, assumed the identities of several of the bank's customers by using their debit card information to make several unauthorized transactions at various restaurants, grocery stores and online retailers between July 1, 2018, and Nov. 1, 2021. All of the goods were delivered to Battle’s Delaware Avenue residence.

An investigation began after a restaurant employee notified the Erie County Sheriff's Office that the restaurant was charged back by the bank after a debit card was used for a food delivery order. Prosecutors said those who reported the unauthorized debit card transactions were reimbursed by the bank. 

Battle pleaded guilty in March to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft and first-degree scheme to defraud, all felonies. Battle also signed a confession of judgment to pay $50,000 in restitution to the bank. It has not yet been paid.

