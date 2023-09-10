This summer, journalists at The Buffalo News participated in Solutions Journalism training.

Solutions Journalism is a solutions-based approach to daily reporting, enterprise and investigations. It is rigorous, evidence-based reporting on responses to social problems.

Why did we participate in this two-day training? Because as a newsroom – and as an industry – we must do more than spotlight problems in our community. We should also look at responses to problems and investigate what worked, what didn’t and why. Investigating solutions is as important as identifying the problem, and doing so can provide insights that may help our community tackle a troubling issue.

We’ll publish more Solutions Journalism as part of our evolving news coverage.

New online-only section of our e-edition will feature Bills coverage

The Bills are back, and our team of reporters and photographers will provide full coverage of every Buffalo Bills game. This season, we’re excited to debut a new online-only section in our e-edition that packages our comprehensive game day coverage in one place.

This special section will include the features and analysis readers have long enjoyed, including:

Mark Gaughan’s Plays that Shaped the Game and 3 Big Questions.

Jay Skurski’s Bills Report Card and Observations.

Ryan O’Halloran’s analysis and commentary.

Katherine Fitzgerald’s behind-the-scenes insight.

The “How it Happened” recap of the key moments and stats.

Photography from all angles: pre-game, game action and and post-game reaction.

A look ahead to the Bills’ next opponent.

During the week, our team will continue to provide unique insight, features, photography and breaking news about the Bills on BuffaloNews.com and in the newspaper.

Print edition changes reflect shifting reader habits, industry changes

Changes in how the public consumes news and information thanks to online news sites, the popularity of social media, mobile phones and other technology necessitate changes to our product as our business evolves.

Earlier print deadlines affect our ability to publish stories about late afternoon and evening matchups. However, BuffaloNews.com has 24-hour coverage.

In the past year, our e-edition traffic has grown exponentially. Our new e-edition section will be a one-stop shop for subscribers for our Bills coverage and is a recognition that today, more and more people consume information from The News via e-edition.

Along with our professional sports coverage, we will continue to provide analysis, insights, features and reporting beyond the results for our high school and college sports coverage both online and in the newspaper. We remain committed to providing insights, features and information on local sports that you cannot find anywhere else.

We recognize that changes to the print product may be disappointing to some readers. We are grateful for every loyal subscriber, and we thank you for supporting local news. While we have made, and will continue to make, difficult choices as the newspaper business evolves, one thing remains steady:

The Buffalo News team does its best every day to serve the Buffalo Niagara region and readers by providing important and insightful local news and information.