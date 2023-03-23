The life sentences handed to Deandre Wilson on Thursday dealt with three murders, drug trafficking and burning dead bodies, amid other crimes.

But it was the cruelty witnessed by a toddler named Noelvin amid the carnage of a deadly cocaine robbery between drug dealers in 2019 in Buffalo that hovered over the federal case against Wilson from the first indictment to the judge's rebuke at sentencing.

"I think Noelvin said it best: 'You are a 'bad guy,' " Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford said as she sentenced Wilson. "What you did, Mr. Wilson, is unforgiveable."

She sentenced him to three life sentences plus 30 years.

The judge, who has sentenced hundreds of people in her judicial career, said she tries to find some redeeming qualities in them.

She saw none in Wilson, 51.

"I have no hope for you, Mr. Wilson," Wolford said. "You are an evil person."

At 8 a.m. on a Monday morning in September 2019, a Potomac Avenue resident stepped outside to retrieve her newspaper, and that's when the then-3-year-old boy, clothed only in a diaper, crawled out of a cardboard box kept on the front porch for stray cats.

The resident did not know the little boy, but he hung onto her “for dear life” as she went to her neighbor’s to call police.

"The traumatic events that he had experienced before being discovered were like scenes from a horror movie," Wolford said earlier in the case.

By that afternoon, less than eight hours after he was discovered, a senior case worker at the Child Advocacy Center interviewed the child for about 20 minutes. Upon walking into the interview room with the case worker, the child said that “my mom was in a fire” and “the bad guy caught my car on fire.” He also said his “papa was in the fire,” and that the car was covered in “oil.”

A jury convicted Wilson of murdering Noelvin's parents, Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon and Nicole Marie Merced-Plaud, as well as Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, all of whom traveled in a minivan to Buffalo from Orlando, Fla., to sell cocaine.

The evening before Noelvin was discovered, Jariel Cobb and his brother, James Reed, were with Wilson at 4 Roebling Ave. in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood, waiting for the Florida drug dealers, who were Cobb's source of cocaine.

When the Florida contingent arrived, Valentin-Colon waited in the minivan with his wife and their son Noelvin, as Roman-Audiffred entered the home.

Reed testified that he was taken by surprise when Wilson came out of a bathroom with a gun. Jurors convicted Wilson of fatally striking Roman-Audiffred with the gun in the kitchen, opening a head gash, and then stepping outside to shoot Valentin-Colon and Merced-Plaud as they sat in the minivan with Noelvin.

"Only a cold-hearted murderer would do this in front of a child," said Zenaida Colon, the mother of Valentin-Colon who now raises Noelvin. "Noelvin was with them and made to witness this horrific scene," she said during her victim impact statement.

Cobb, 49, and Reed, 40, who have pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution and setting a fire to destroy evidence, among other counts, testified against Wilson in the triple-murder trial and provided details of his actions.

Wilson then drove the minivan to an isolated location at near 338 Scajaquada St., where he left Noelvin in the minivan with his parents’ dead bodies. In the meantime, Cobb and Reed dismembered Dhamyl’s body and burned her remains in a firepit behind 225 Box Ave. Some eight hours later, at about 2:35 a.m. the next day, a Monday, Wilson returned with Cobb to retrieve the minivan, with Noelvin and the parents’ dead bodies still in the minivan.

Wilson drove the minivan to the rear of 111 Tonawanda St., with Cobb driving behind in his red Kia sedan. At 3 a.m., after removing Noelvin, Cobb and Wilson doused the minivan with gasoline and lit it on fire with the dead bodies inside.

Wilson and Cobb then abandoned Noelvin on the front porch of the Potomac Avenue home.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler noted in his sentencing recommendation that Wilson had already been convicted of murdering someone in 1992 and had been out of prison for less than a year before murdering three more people.

"The defendant has proven that he is a danger to the public who must be incapacitated," Adler said. "The defendant cannot be deterred. A 25-year period of incarceration did not stop the defendant from murdering again."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Tripi, who addressed the court Thursday, pressed the judge to sentence Wilson to life in prison, noting "a little boy whose life won't be the same."

During the trial that lasted six weeks, Wilson's defense lawyers contended Cobb and Reed – not Wilson – murdered the three.

Defense lawyer Daniel J. Henry Jr. said Wilson recognized that he would be sentenced to incarceration. All Henry asked for at the sentencing was that the judge recommend Wilson be imprisoned close to Buffalo, which Wolford agreed to do.

Wilson chose not to make a statement at his sentencing.

In his sentencing memorandum, Henry said Wilson had "a hearty appreciation for freedom” since his release from prison in October 2018 for his first murder conviction and that he worked long and hard hours.

After his release in 2018, Wilson faithfully attended Sunday services at his family’s church, Friendship Baptist Church, on Clinton Street, Henry said, and his fellow church members described him "as a respectful, attentive, well mannered, faith-filled man whose cheerful demeanor and careful attention to his mother and grandfather was much appreciated."

Wilson was baptized in the spring of 2019, just months before the drug dealers' murders.

After his conviction on Nov. 3, Wilson sought to have the verdict vacated, but the judge declined to do so.

Wolford ruled the evidence at trial was more than sufficient to support each count of conviction.

Wilson was sentenced for 14 counts involving narcotics conspiracy, robbery, murder, discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, use of fire to commit a felony, damage and destroying a vehicle by fire, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both Reed and Cobb entered guilty pleas and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testified at the trial. Both face lengthy prison sentences.

"Although the government’s case relied in part on the testimony of the cooperating witnesses, the government presented voluminous proof at trial corroborating Reed and Cobb’s testimony regarding what occurred leading up to and during the events of Sept. 15 and 16, 2019, including testimony from over 50 witnesses, video evidence, Google and cellular location data, DNA evidence, ballistic evidence, and cellular communications, establishing defendant’s guilt," Wolford said.