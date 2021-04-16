Everything comes up geraniums for a family bent on beating ovarian cancer

It was bad enough that the polar vortex bore down on the region last Mother’s Day weekend. Linda Ganci might have been able to get through her favorite annual fundraiser anyway, while wearing a mask, if her overall health didn’t figure into the equation.
“When you have cancer, you have to be very careful with what you do and the places you go,” she said. “That is difficult enough. But having that issue during a pandemic is extremely difficult.”
Instead, her three daughters soldiered through without her during annual Geranium Sale pickup day, which benefits the Ovarian Cancer Project.
The project has been a godsend for the Ganci clan since ovarian cancer struck its family matriarch in summer 2016. The women see the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser as an important way to give back.
A yearly holiday gift-wrapping drive at Lord & Taylor, bowling party and several special dinners once bolstered the project’s bottom line. Those disappeared during the pandemic, and the department store closed.
That makes the flower sale this year vital to Ovarian Cancer Project operations.
Ordering takes place through Friday at ovariancancerproject.org or by calling 458-0382. The cost is $34.95 for a flat of 10 plants. Pickup runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at several sites.
Jenna Rivera, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher, found the project online a few months after her mother was diagnosed, and encouraged her to reach out for support.
“You kind of feel helpless watching your parent go through all the treatments,” she said. “You ask, ‘What can I do to help?’ ”
Project founder and leader Kathleen Maxian and other cancer survivors who participate in the organization have provided the Ganci family with lots of solid guidance and support.
The sale was a perfect way to say thanks because Ganci loves to garden, said another daughter, Alissa Ganci, a Kenmore West High School math teacher.
For Kathleen Maxian, her work “Beautiful Survivor” marks the latest chapter in an unexpected life that began in 2009, when she was diagnosed with a form of cancer that struck an estimated 21,750 women last year in the U.S.
Daughter Maria Ganci Colon, a respiratory therapist, said she and her sisters also have attended support groups that encourage them to be honest and thoughtful with their mother, avoid telling her what they think she wants to hear, and take advantage of resources that can help the whole family.
All three daughters live within a few miles of their parents, including their father, Frank.
Linda Ganci was diagnosed in late Stage 3. She was in remission for 14 months after her first treatment and has been on a chemotherapy maintenance drug since 2018.
Symptoms for ovarian cancer include bloating, abdominal pain and urinary frequency. They are so vague that health care providers often struggle to find a diagnosis, she said.
“You really have to kind of push and say, ‘Something isn't right with my body,’ ” she said. “I need someone to do a sonogram and a ca-125 blood test.”
Ganci regularly attends one of two online support groups with other survivors who help her navigate the unpredictability of the disease.
“When I was first diagnosed, I thought I was going to die the next day,” she said. “There are women in our group who have passed away but there are a lot more who have lived. That helped me tremendously to know that I could live with this disease, that it wasn't a death sentence.”
The strength and encouragement the project provides gives her the perspective to make each day count – and relish the special ones, including Geranium Sale pickup days with her daughters. They handle duties at Polish Cadets in Black Rock all by themselves.
“We’re all vaccinated now, so everybody can hug each other,” Linda Ganci said. “We got together for Easter and that was nice.”
They expect to do more hugging on Mother’s Day weekend.
