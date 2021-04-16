Everything comes up geraniums for a family bent on beating ovarian cancer

Jenna Rivera, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher, found the project online a few months after her mother was diagnosed, and encouraged her to reach out for support.

“You kind of feel helpless watching your parent go through all the treatments,” she said. “You ask, ‘What can I do to help?’ ”

Project founder and leader Kathleen Maxian and other cancer survivors who participate in the organization have provided the Ganci family with lots of solid guidance and support.

The sale was a perfect way to say thanks because Ganci loves to garden, said another daughter, Alissa Ganci, a Kenmore West High School math teacher.

Daughter Maria Ganci Colon, a respiratory therapist, said she and her sisters also have attended support groups that encourage them to be honest and thoughtful with their mother, avoid telling her what they think she wants to hear, and take advantage of resources that can help the whole family.

All three daughters live within a few miles of their parents, including their father, Frank.

Linda Ganci was diagnosed in late Stage 3. She was in remission for 14 months after her first treatment and has been on a chemotherapy maintenance drug since 2018.