'Everybody's happy': Ontario welcomes Americans on first weekend of eased travel

The fudge maker in Niagara-on-the-Lake said he hasn't been overrun by sweet-toothed Americans yet, but he's hopeful for the weeks to come.

The owner of a mainstay Chinese restaurant in Fort Erie said she's already seen more Buffalonians stop by this weekend than in recent months.

With border restrictions eased, Canadians are returning to Western New York to shop As the pandemic stabilizes and travel restrictions ease, Canadians have begun returning to the region to shop, dine, entertain themselves and stay overnight.

And a manager at a haunted house in Niagara Falls said he nearly ran out of cash Saturday making change in Canadian dollars for customers paying with U.S. currency.

"I just finished a conversation with four Americans right now," said Tucker Lynch, general manager of Nightmares Fear Factory near Clifton Hill. "And we were just talking about how, like, yesterday, on Saturday, we were almost running out of Canadian money in our tills because of the exchange rate."

Ontario business owners and elected officials on Sunday expressed relief the Canadian government had lifted the last of the Covid-era rules that made it difficult for Americans to cross the border.

With Canada lifting most travel restrictions, border communities breathe sigh of relief After 30 months of border crossing impediments ranging from outright closure to required use of the ArriveCan phone app, the new development means normal traffic and commerce are free to resume.

The final step came last week when the Ministry of Health in Ottawa announced that Americans entering Canada would no longer have to use the ArriveCan mobile app and would not need to isolate or quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. This change took effect just after midnight Saturday.

It is too soon to say whether Americans have returned – or will return – in numbers approaching their pre-pandemic levels. And Ontario officials were frustrated that they've already lost another summer tourist season to Covid-19 restrictions that scared away many travelers.

But people in communities that rely on Buffalonians and other Americans to visit and spend money say they're optimistic about the future.

When Niagara Falls, Ontario, Mayor Jim Diodati went around this weekend describing the loosened border restrictions to constituents, he said, "They typically erupt into instantaneous, thunderous applause. So everybody's happy."

The U.S.-Canada border was closed to travelers from March 2020 to August 2021. Even when it opened, requirements that included proof of vaccination, random testing and isolation and quarantine for a positive test chilled visits in both directions, officials and tourism representatives said.

Reports suggest that Canada is back within reach for traveling Americans The moves are expected to take place by the end of the month, the Associated Press reported, based on information provided to them by an official familiar with the matter.

Those officials said many Americans complained about having to figure out the ArriveCan app, which was introduced in April 2020, before entering Canada.

People on both sides of the border welcomed the lifting of this last Covid-19 restriction for Americans entering Canada because of the close economic and cultural ties between the two countries. The last remaining rule for those entering America is a Covid-19 vaccination requirement, which elected leaders are pressing the federal government to end.

Would Western New Yorkers take advantage of this first opportunity to cross into Southern Ontario unfettered except for the pre-Covid-19 identification requirements?

Data isn't available yet. Just before noon Saturday, there were no delays for passenger vehicles heading into Canada at the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

The same was true at the three crossings 24 hours later. At about 5:45 p.m., there was a 15-minue delay entering Canada at the Rainbow Bridge.

U.S./Canada travel is not bouncing back. And officials on both sides of the border are worried "At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. "This is the beginning of the travel season for 2022 and we still have all this redundancy and obstacles that we need to get rid of."

Diodati said the general mood over the weekend in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is jubilation tempered by frustration that the border wasn't fully opened during the summer.

He said tourism-reliant businesses generate 80% of their annual revenue during the period from roughly late May to early September. He compared the limited season to squirrels gathering up nuts during the warm weather to tide them over during the long winter.

"It's a very strong sentiment, strong public sentiment, that this went too long and too far. And you know, the tourist industry, they're a little resentful because this should have been announced at the beginning of the summer, not after the summer," said Diodati, who did note that there are events, such as the Winter Festival of Lights, to draw Americans into Niagara Falls, Ontario, in November and December.

Visits by Americans represent 50% of the tourism revenue earned by Falls establishments, the mayor said.

John Koldenhof, owner of Maple Leaf Fudge in Niagara-on-the-Lake, said he didn't see more Americans on Saturday and early Sunday than he had in previous weeks.

Tourism, buoyed by domestic travelers, is challenged by inflation, gas prices Overall, the local tourism industry is faring better this year than it did last year, but business is still a far cry from pre-pandemic levels. What's missing? International tourists.

Koldenhof said Americans have been missed over the past two-plus years because they spend more on average than Canadian shoppers at his store.

"We need the Americans. We depend on them," he said.

He said he hopes the volume of cross-border visitors, particularly those arriving on tour buses, will pick up over the coming weeks, though he knows Western New Yorkers had something else on their minds on Sunday afternoon.

"They're all home watching the Bills game," Koldenhof said.

Wendy Men, owner of Ming Teh, the Chinese restaurant in Fort Erie that has a devoted following on this side of the border, said she noticed an uptick in American customers beginning Friday, the day before the rule change took effect.

"We have quite a bit of people from Buffalo. They're very excited (for) Oct. 1. They said they didn't come to Canada for three years. They're waiting for today," she said Sunday.

She said the restaurant has welcomed back Americans who own lakefront cottages in and around Fort Erie, as well as people who cross over to pick up meals to carry back to Buffalo.

"We have a regular American business," Men said.

Lynch, the Nightmares Fear Factory general manager, told a reporter who called Sunday afternoon to discuss cross-border tourism that he had just finished a conversation with a group of Americans who expressed gratitude for the new ease of travel.

"Coming off of a few slow years of business with Covid, our numbers not being as high, it was definitely, like, we're just glad they're here," he said of Americans. "Usually, they're well-mannered, they're respectful and they help make us money and we can give them a good time."