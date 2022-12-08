Everybody's getting sick. Here's what you need to know

You're not imagining it. Kids and adults all around you are getting sick – and not just from one thing.

Illnesses due to the spike in RSV and flu cases are stretching capacity at area hospitals, wiping out drugstore shelves and decimating school attendance rates. Nationally, the picture is much the same.

"It's a bad situation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Wednesday news conference.

New cases of Covid-19 up 70% in Erie County A total of 889 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded for the week, up from 524 new cases recorded the week before, reversing five weeks of declines.

Now, confirmed Covid-19 cases that had been steadily falling since mid-October are once again on the rise. Both Erie and Niagara counties report double-digit growth in cases over the past week. Erie County's confirmed cases increased 70%.

"I’m concerned Covid is going to gain some momentum," said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

There's some general medical consensus about why this "tridemic" convergence is plaguing us now when RSV and the flu weren't huge problems in the recent past.

More importantly, there are concrete steps you can take to keep yourself and your family healthy, to minimize symptoms and serious illness if you get infected, and to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus to others.

With that in mind, here's a Q&A based on information provided by local and state health experts.

Q: I don't remember these non-Covid-19 viruses being big deals in the recent past. Why are so many getting infected now?

A: The working hypothesis of health experts is that public health measures taken to protect against Covid-19 over the past few years have resulted in delayed exposure to a number of common, seasonal viruses. Masking, physical distancing and other preventative behaviors have safeguarded people from contracting the flu, other seasonal illnesses and colds, and RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus.

But we weren't going to live that way forever. With many of these preventative measures gone by the wayside and people returning to their pre-Covid-19 behaviors, viruses they may not have been exposed to in 2020 or 2021 are circulating and infecting people with a vengeance in 2022.

"This is going to be the key winter," Russo said. "We’re getting the RSV and flu pile-on. And then Covid is still hanging out, and we have not done well with our boosters."

Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein said the current strain of flu has also been affecting people much earlier in the season than normal.

Covid-19 is not gone, but Burstein sees unexpectedly positive signs In a briefing with the Erie County Legislature Thursday, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said an anticipated spike in Covid-19 cases has not yet materialized.

Q: I thought Covid-19 was going to be really infectious again this season, but I haven't heard as much about it. Is Covid-19 still a threat?

A: While many community leaders and public health experts anticipated a spike in Covid-19 cases this fall as the weather cooled, Covid-19 trendlines have remained low – and even fallen considerably – since the early fall.

Burstein pointed out Wednesday that compared with this same time last year and the year before, Covid-19-related hospitalizations are low, and the number of serious Covid-19-related hospitalizations requiring admission to intensive care units remain exceedingly low. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called this a sign that Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters are helping to minimize Covid-19's ability to cause serious illness to people.

However, this past week's leap in confirmed Covid-19 cases, from 524 on Nov. 26 to 889 on Saturday, could mark a turning point in local Covid-19 trendlines.

"This is only the tip of the iceberg, because many people don’t test and many people test at home," Burstein said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Health experts said Thanksgiving gatherings are a likely contributor to the surge. As temperatures continue to fall and more people gather for the holidays, health experts fear Covid-19 numbers will continue to climb, especially as the interest in getting vaccinated or boosted against Covid-19 has waned and the immune protection of earlier vaccines weakens.

'Strained building and workforce': Children's Hospital at 120% capacity as WNY sees surge in RSV, flu cases Vowing to use his clout as majority leader, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action to get Western New York and upstate New York hospitals the support needed to tackle the wave of admissions head on.

Q. My kids are sick and their friends are sick. How worried should I be about them infecting me?

A: It's a fact of life that kids are prolific germ spreaders. That's the normal travel map for viruses in families with school-age children. But it depends on the type of infection the child has.

RSV, for instance, is primarily an infection of early childhood. Most children would have been exposed to RSV within their first two years of life, but now, children may be contracting RSV at an older-than-normal age.

However, two-thirds of all flu cases reported in New York State so far have involved children ages 17 and younger. The flu represents a serious threat to all adults, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Covid-19 is also striking both children and adults, though Erie County residents ages 20 and older are still at higher risk than children for testing positive, according Erie County Health Department data, which does not include home testing results. Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are low for everyone, but particularly low for children at 5% or less, Burstein said.

Q: What can I do to stay healthy?

A. There's a lot you can do.

First, get vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19. That's what vaccinations are for – to keep you from getting seriously ill. They are not guaranteed to prevent you from getting infected, but should protect you against serious illness.

The latest Covid-19 vaccine booster offers more protection against the newest Omicron variants. Unfortunately, few so far have taken advantage of the Covid-19 booster. Hochul said only 13% of New Yorkers ages 5 and older have received it. Even if you were initially vaccinated a year or two ago, that immunity protection wanes over time. If it has been at least six months since your last vaccine, prepare to roll up your sleeves. Vaccine boosters are plentiful.

Burstein pointed out this year's flu vaccine is a good match for the flu strain currently circulating. But the flu has taken many people by surprise because it arrived much earlier than past flu strains. Vaccine protection isn't immediate. It's takes a while to build up antibodies, so don't delay, the experts advise.

Erie County will vaccinate you in your home as part of its Vax Visit program.

There isn't a vaccine for RSV yet, but doctors are hopeful for next year.

All other standard hygiene protocols offer protection. Wash your hands regularly. Stay physically distanced from others and consider wearing a mask, especially in crowded, indoor, public environments.

Q: What if I already feel ill?

A. There's good news on that front, too.

First, get tested to find out what type of illness you have. Your primary care physician or an urgent care center should be able to offer tests for the flu, RSV and Covid-19. Rapid molecular tests for Covid-19 and the flu are available. Many pharmacies also offer testing.

Some places, like Erie County's Jesse Nash Clinic at 608 William St., Buffalo, offer a combination flu, RSV and Covid-19 PCR test, though results may take one to three days to get. Free testing is currently available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccinations are available in the afternoons.

Your doctor can prescribe you antiviral drugs to shorten either flu or Covid-19 illness. If you have the flu, you can be prescribed Tamiflu. If you have Covid-19, your physician can prescribe Paxlovid.

Stay home and away from others. Stay hydrated. And rest. Seek higher-level medical treatment or go to the hospital if you or a family member has trouble breathing or experience dizziness or chest pains.