'Everybody needs love': With hammers and chisels, Buffalonians help birds stuck in ice

Seamus Gallivan had been cooped up at his mother's home in the Waterfront Village for days. The power had come back on after being out for 56 hours.

"I was wishing I could help," he said.

So on Tuesday, he set out on foot with a shovel to see what he could do.

He was walking around what used to be called LaSalle Park, now Centennial Park, when he heard a man yell for help.

"I had no idea what I was walking to. He was leaning down to the ground," Gallivan said.

When he approached Gallivan saw a gull encased in ice. Incredibly, it was alive.

They looked around and saw that there were many gulls in the same situation, trapped in a thick sheet of ice that coated the park on the shore of the Niagara River.

"They were just frozen into it. Some of them ... their heads were sticking out. You could see parts of their bodies. And they were still and calm. I don't know if they're used to cold? Maybe they know how to conserve their heat. But they're still encased in ice. They were in trouble," Gallivan said.

The man was using a hammer to try to free the birds he could get to.

Gallivan, best known in Buffalo as the force behind the Slow Roll mass bike rides around the city and region, went back to his mom's and grabbed some tools – a hammer, screwdriver and a chisel – and started chipping away at the ice.

The gulls got scared as Gallivan and others went to work and would try to bite. Gallivan said he developed a method of distracting them with one tool while chiseling with the other.

"I know, I know, buddy," he would try to reassure them.

In one rescue, which was caught on video, a bird can be seen turning toward Gallivan with its beak wide open. It flapped its wings as he chipped away more ice. Then it suddenly jumps out of where it was stuck.

"Yay!" Gallivan is heard saying. "Fly away!" And it did.

Not all of the birds could fly. Some hopped away limply, Gallivan said.

He brought one home in a box and let it warm up next to the fireplace before letting it free.

Tom Kerr, a naturalist with the Buffalo Audubon Society, saw posts of the photos and videos that Gallivan posted to Facebook and which was shared to the Buffalo Niagara Birding page.

Kerr said he had never seen anything like what was going on at the waterfront.

"It's not normal," he said.

Kerr adores gulls – he said the ones on the waterfront are ring-billed gulls – and he drove to the park on Thursday morning after the driving ban was lifted to see if he could help, too.

At first, he didn't see any. But then he looked down and saw a little head peeking out from the ice.

Using a screwdriver and a spray bottle filled with warm salt water, he freed the bird.

It didn't fly right away. "Think of it as a cramp," Kerr said. It's quite likely that bird had been frozen in place since the blizzard began on Friday. He held the gull for a while until it was ready to fly off.

Kerr cautioned anyone from rushing to the waterfront to try to help other birds. "It's really icy," Kerr said.

Gallivan said he did three rounds of rescues, but has since turned his attention to helping people connect to help they need using the increasingly popular Buffalo Blizzard 2022 Facebook group.

"This wasn't the rescue of the century," he said of the gulls. "But everybody needs love."