Every vote could be counted twice in close village elections

You know the saying that every vote counts? There could be a twist on that in village elections this year, because if a race is close, every vote will be counted twice.

That's because of a state law that requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less. There are different interpretations on whether it applies to village elections, but village clerks are running their elections on the assumption that it does.

Residents in some villages go to the polls Tuesday, and it's quite common to have a low voter turnout with just a few votes separating candidates.

That could happen next week in North Collins, where three candidates are vying for mayor: incumbent Vincent George, and two former mayors: Michael Gullo and John Mrozek. There also are contests for three trustee positions. George Jablonski, Charles Lantaff and incumbent Trustee Corinne Leone are seeking to fill two four-year trustee positions. Richard Bley and Ryan Maggio are running for a single two-year trustee term.

"There are times in the village we only have 80 people come and vote. They can be very close," said North Collins Village Clerk Jan Hutchinson.