Every vote could be counted twice in close village elections

You know the saying that every vote counts? There could be a twist on that in village elections this year, because if a race is close, every vote will be counted twice.
That's because of a state law that requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less. There are different interpretations on whether it applies to village elections, but village clerks are running their elections on the assumption that it does.
Residents in some villages go to the polls Tuesday, and it's quite common to have a low voter turnout with just a few votes separating candidates.
That could happen next week in North Collins, where three candidates are vying for mayor: incumbent Vincent George, and two former mayors: Michael Gullo and John Mrozek. There also are contests for three trustee positions. George Jablonski, Charles Lantaff and incumbent Trustee Corinne Leone are seeking to fill two four-year trustee positions. Richard Bley and Ryan Maggio are running for a single two-year trustee term.
"There are times in the village we only have 80 people come and vote. They can be very close," said North Collins Village Clerk Jan Hutchinson.
The village does not usually have such a full field. Elections in the village are held every other year, and on the ballot this year is a special election to fill a trustee vacancy. Hutchinson said there are more than 700 registered voters in the village, and she asked for 400 ballots.
"If I get 400, I'll be thrilled," she said.
Village clerks in Erie County held a meeting Wednesday and learned that they should contact the Erie County Board of Elections if they have a close race so a manual recount can be conducted.
A spokesman for the state Board of Elections said the new law does not apply to villages, but would apply for village elections conducted by a county board of elections.
"It’s not in the article that deals with village elections, it’s in a different section of the law that only applies to county boards," said John Conklin.
Support Local Journalism
But an attorney with the New York State Conference of Mayors said the new provision applies to villages since it is not inconsistent with the law governing village elections.
"It's, in our opinion, going to affect a lot of villages," said Rebecca J.L. Ruscito of the conference of mayors.
The Erie County Board of Elections supplies the machines and technical assistance for village elections.
"We would provide personnel and material assistance any way we can to help accomplish that canvass," Board of Elections spokesman Derek Murphy said.
Other races Tuesday include:
Alden: Trustees Mary Refermat and Loren Prucnal are seeking the mayor's post.
Angola: Incumbents John Dybowski and Valerie Stonitsch are running unopposed for two trustee positions.
East Aurora: Mayor Peter M. Mercurio is unopposed for another term. Four candidates are running for three seats on the Village Board: incumbent Ernest S. Scheer, Mary A. "Molly" Flynn, Katherine Grace Viger and Peter A. Schwan.
Farnham: Incumbent trustees Kevin Burkley and Dennis Rubeck are being challenged by Elizabeth Huffnagle and Robert Maurer.
Gowanda: Incumbent Trustees Wanda J. Koch and Peter A. Sisti are unopposed for new terms.
Hamburg: Longtime Trustee Thomas P. Tallman is running for mayor. He has no opposition. Holly McClure Park and Jeffrey A. Davis are unopposed for two trustee seats and Michael J. Biehler is unopposed for village justice.
Springville: Timothy P. Michaels and Allison K. Duwe are running for mayor. There are two candidates for two trustee seats, Mary C. Padasak and Lindsay K. Buncy.