Two events will be held at a Buffalo cemetery on June 10 to remember victims of racial violence and to honor the memory of a renowned dancer and choreographer who lived in Buffalo.

The events remembering the victims of the May 14, 2022 mass shooting and entertainer Glenn Brooks will be held at 1 p.m. at the Historic Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave.

“A Tribute to the Life of Glenn Brooks” will be performed by local dancers from the SUNY Buffalo State Dance Department and the Buffalo City Ballet. “A Community Memorial Service of Honor” in memory of the victims of last year’s mass shooting, will follow.

Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Buffalo, “Sonny” Brooks was a graduate of Bennett High School. He was a choreographer and dancer with the famous Alvin Ailey Dance Company.

Recognized as one of the creative forces in African American dance, Brooks appeared in films with Fred Astaire, Bernadette Peters and other Hollywood performers.

He died in 1995 in Manhattan and is buried at Concordia Cemetery.

The free events are sponsored by the Concordia Foundation and the Juneteenth of Buffalo Festival Committee.