Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

"You would think he would have something positive to say about the project," he added.

Schumer's office dismisses Penner's fears and says the new legislation enhances prospects for projects such as the Amherst extension. Spokeswoman Allison Biasotti notes Schumer secured about $156.5 million for the NFTA in the new legislation. She said the new legislation also significantly enhances the federal programs that fund new projects around the country, including one called Capital Investment Grants.

"This unprecedented Capital Investment Grants money is the pot NFTA will compete for this project," she said.

Schumer has never expressed specific support for the plan, telling The Buffalo News in 2018 that he was open to the idea, but only with "deep and broad community support." Biasotti said Friday he "eagerly awaits" results of the federal study.

"Sen. Schumer will await to see the results of the studies – ones that he secured federal funding for – are complete before making a determination on the expansion project," she said.

The senator continues to join Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, in adopting a "wait and see" position on the project.