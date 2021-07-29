Even with cuts, infrastructure deal could bring unprecedented funding to WNY

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is among those who thinks the bill is less than perfect.

"Something is better than nothing," said Higgins, who has been pushing for a massive federal infrastructure package for the better part of a decade. "But the top-line numbers are suboptimal and it doesn't include a lot of the priorities that cities like Buffalo are needing."

Higgins' main concern is one raised a month ago when the bipartisan negotiators revealed their first infrastructure framework. The final deal, like that initial outline, trims Biden's proposed $25 billion fund to replace highways that destroyed neighborhoods to $1 billion.

The Buffalo congressman has been hoping that fund would be big enough to fund replacing the Kensington Expressway with a rebuilt and much more neighborhood-friendly Humboldt Parkway. Now he's hoping he can boost the size of that fund when the bill makes its way to the House, but it's unclear whether amendments will be allowed or if the House will simply take an up-or-down vote on the bill the Senate eventually passes.