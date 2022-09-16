Even the clouds are pulling for the Bills. This photo proves it

The signs are everywhere that this could be THE year for the Buffalo Bills.

There's the fact that almost everyone who studies the game for a living considers them a likely Super Bowl contender – or more. There was that drubbing they put on the previous Super Bowl champion a week ago.

Now it seems the heavens have also spoken. And they appear to be saying "Go Bills!"

Or at least that's how Lisa Watkins of Evans saw it when she looked into the sky recently to see a cloud that bore a striking resemblance to a certain charging, red-striped Buffalo.

Watkins – Lisa Fries when she was growing up in the Town of Tonawanda and the sister of renowned local artist A.J. Fries – snapped the photo in Forestville and shared it on Facebook this week.

"This is for all you Bills fans," she said. "For those that don’t know me, I don’t sport. But, I even took this as a sign. I took this picture of the sky. Sure looks like the Bills logo to me. Enjoy your season. I’ll be cloud watching."

Now we're just waiting to see if she spots one of Josh Allen hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.