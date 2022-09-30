Even during wrenching parts of the pandemic, the most outgoing stayed the happiest, new research suggests

It may stand to reason that the loners among us fared better during the social isolation that came with the pandemic, particularly during the early months.

That would be wrong, according to University at Buffalo researchers who conclude in a recent study that extroverts who thirst most for the company of others found ways to stay happier, even during lockdowns.

“During the pandemic, all of us struggled with how to navigate a new and challenging social landscape, and we might be continuing to do so as we remain Covid-cautious. Our work suggests that there are ways to find feelings of belongingness and connectedness, even when those seem to be out of reach,” Esha Naidu, a UB graduate student of psychology and first author said in a university news release about the study, “Staying happy even when staying 6 ft apart: The relationship between extroversion and social adaptability.”

The researchers surveyed 385 students enrolled in university introductory psychology classes to see how the pandemic impacted them, culling out the extroverts from the introverts and asking about their behaviors and happiness.

Students were questioned in January 2020 and again that spring, after Covid-19 prevention measures closed restaurants, arenas, clubs, gyms and other public places.

Researchers also asked questions a year later, when treatments improved, vaccinations became available and prevention practices eased.

Both the most and least extroverted had a higher average happiness rating before the pandemic raged. The most outgoing rated themselves an average of 5.8 happy on a scale of 1 to 7; the least outgoing, 4.8.

After the pandemic hit, the most extroverted felt a greater loss of happiness. It fell to a shade over 4, but that was still slightly happier than the average introvert, whose happiness level stood at 4.

What kept the most extroverted slightly happier, even though their social worlds changed to a greater degree?

Finding outlets in online chats and on social media, immersing themselves in TV, movies, music and books, and poring through photos and other reminders of brighter days with friends and loved ones.

“This suggests that when options to socialize are limited, those higher in extroversion are better able to adapt and utilize nontraditional social strategies to achieve a highly desired feeling of connectedness,” wrote the authors, who included UB psychology professor Shira Gabriel and graduate psychology student Elaine Parvati.

Researchers also found that extroverted who accepted and followed social distancing were more resilient in finding social enjoyment than those more willing to break public health recommendations. Those more lenient with themselves also more quickly fell away from online and social practices they used during lockdowns.

Those who binged on Netflix may also take comfort that the authors suggest finding support “in the idea that seemingly nonsocial activities like visiting a library or watching a favorite TV show” may help maintain happiness during times of stress beyond the pandemic, especially if it nurtures the desire to be outgoing.

“Painful breakups or moving to a new city may have people adjusting when and how to meet their social needs,” Naidu said in the university news release. “The current work suggests that extroverts might be more likely to adapt well to these kinds of situations, whereas introverts may need more encouragement or might need to be made aware of other options that are available to them − and reminded of the importance of engaging in them …

“Hopefully this work can help people who are feeling isolated to remember that there are simple ways to feel connected – as long as you seek them out!”