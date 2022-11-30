Evans supervisor said she will resign in January. Maybe March or April. Or maybe not

Town of Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler said when she was appointed to a job in the Erie County Comptroller's Office last month that she planned to work both jobs until early January.

That would take the town through the adoption of the 2023 budget, year-end budget transfers and possibly the Town Board reorganization meeting in January. She planned to work full time for the county, and complete town duties afterward.

But when she was questioned by Town Board members earlier this month, she said she might not leave her town job. She was appointed deputy comptroller for audits Oct. 24.

"You said you were going to leave in January. Why January?" Council Member Michael Schraft asked Hosler during the Nov. 9 meeting.

"That’s up to me. I don’t know when I’m leaving. It may be March, it may be April. I may stay the whole year," Hosler said. "I don’t know."

In October, Hosler said she had been thinking of a transition plan, since her second term ends Dec. 31, 2023, and the supervisor can serve only two terms.

"I always said when it was my time to leave office there would be transitioning," Hosler said. "I didn't have that luxury. Nobody was here to help me. It was just an empty office."

"The problem is she's not transitioning to anybody," Council Member Jeanne Macko said. "We need to know what we’re transitioning to. That’s the part I don’t like."

Schraft and Macko, who have clashed with Hosler in the past, want the supervisor to make it clear when she is leaving – if she is leaving. That would give Town Board members time to discuss and plan the town's operations next year.

"It's time to move forward. I wish her good luck. I hope she's successful with the county," Schraft said, but he added, "You can’t do two things at once."

Schraft said he thinks Hosler should resign this year, and not conduct the reorganization meeting or influence how the board operates next year.

He said residents have asked him who the next supervisor will be, but he doesn't have an answer because he doesn't know when Hosler will leave.

Town Attorney Kenneth Farrell told the board Nov. 9 there are several options. If the supervisor resigns, the board could fill the vacancy with a non-voting supervisor. If it does not appoint a new supervisor, the deputy supervisor would take over the duties. Hosler appointed Council Member Laurie Reitz deputy supervisor this year.