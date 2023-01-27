Evans supervisor puts off resignation to February

Erie County's deputy comptroller, who said she would step down as Evans town supervisor in early January, now says she probably will leave the town job in early February.

Mary K. Hosler was appointed to the full-time job of deputy Erie County comptroller for audits on Oct. 24.

When the announcement was made by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, Hosler said she planned to stay on as town supervisor for a transition period. Her second term as supervisor ends Dec. 31, and term limits prevent her from running for a third term.

As the month of January is edging to a close, some Town Board members want to know when she will resign.

"She's given no indication to the Town Board," Councilman Michael R. Schraft said. "We haven't even talked about it."

Hosler said that's not true.

"He knows, because I said, 'When things are in proper order,' " she said. "There's really nobody else to take over."

Hosler told The Buffalo News she is putting off her resignation until probably early February.

She said she wants to make sure the town is in good financial shape before she leaves. That includes making sure bond payments are made and claims for the two winter storms late last year are filed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The town just got an award from FEMA for damages from the 2019 storm, she said.

"There are some things you just couldn’t walk out the door and just say 'OK, I’m done.' That would have been irresponsible, that’s not me," she said.

She said the town was looking to hire a finance director after its contract with the accounting firm Bahgat & Laurito-Bahgat of Fredonia ended Dec. 31. Last week the town contracted with Lumsden McCormick to be supervising accountants, she said.

"Once I get them all set up and they’re comfortable, I'll feel comfortable being able to step away," Hosler said.

Schraft and Councilwoman Jeanne Macko asked the supervisor in November when she planned to resign, and at that time she said it could be March, April or never. Macko contends it is a conflict of interest for Hosler to remain as supervisor because the town receives funding from Erie County that could be audited by the county.

Both board members have clashed with Hosler, and earlier this month, they voted against naming her town budget director with an annual salary of $15,000. She was appointed on a 3-2 vote. The designation of the supervisor as budget director takes place at the annual reorganization meeting. The vote was unanimous last year.

Hosler appointed Councilman Thomas George as deputy supervisor, allowing him to sign paychecks and convene meetings in the absence of the supervisor. She said she has been meeting with him.

"I don't want to keep him hanging, either," she said.

She said it has been difficult working both jobs, and completing the town work in the evenings.

"It's not something I want to keep continuing to do. But I also know I can't just step away and keep the town hanging," Hosler said. "I want to make sure it's in good financial shape."

Shortly after Hosler started her first term as supervisor, she learned that Evans had been on shaky financial ground before she was elected. The town ran out of money and needed an emergency short-term loan of nearly $1 million from Erie County. The town was frozen from the bond market because its credit rating had been withdrawn. And Hosler does not want that happening again.

"I can't miss a bond payment. I worked five years getting an A-plus rating," she said.

Once she does resign, the Town Board could appoint a supervisor, but with an election for the office coming up in November, that might not happen, several board members said.

"We did great for 10 years as a three-member board," Schraft said. "Why can't we operate as a four-member board?"