Evans supervisor joins county Comptroller's Office

When Evans Supervisor Mary K. Hosler discovered the magnitude of the town's financial problems in 2016 shortly after she took office, the Erie County Comptroller's Office threw the town a lifeline: a short-term loan of nearly $1 million.

And now Hosler, who turned a $1.7 million deficit into a fund balance, will join the Comptroller's Office. Comptroller Kevin Hardwick appointed her deputy comptroller for audits. She will start Monday.

"Mary has a long career in retail banking, financial advisement, and public service. She has proven her ability to scrutinize the use of public funds, to identify savings and efficiencies, and to effectively manage her employees as town supervisor,” Hardwick said in a news release that cited Hosler's career in retail banking, financial advisement and public service.

With the town frozen from the bond market in 2016 because its credit rating had been withdrawn, Erie County gave it a $980,000 short-term loan.

“We are going to bring the Town of Evans from the brink of financial collapse,” then-Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. told county legislators.

"The Comptroller's Office is the one who reached out when we were in desperate need," Hosler said.

Hosler, who is nearing the end of her seventh year as supervisor, plans to remain at the helm for a transition period. Her second term ends Dec. 31, 2023, and Hosler is limited to two terms in office.

She starts with the county on Monday, and she said she plans to continue as supervisor at least until the beginning of January, getting through the budget, year-end and new year's financial milestones.

"It's important that I keep working through that and get it to a place when the next person comes in and I can transition it," she said, adding she plans to go to Town Hall after her county workday is done.

Hosler also worked at Evans Bank for nearly 25 years, retiring as regional vice president.