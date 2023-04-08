Town of Evans Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery committed Friday night in Derby.

The robbery occurred about 9:40 p.m. Friday at the Corner Market on Erie Road, according to Evans police. The suspect threatened the clerk with a nail, demanded money and got away with cash, officers said in a Facebook post.

Police seek the public’s help identifying the suspect, whose image was captured on video during the robbery.

The male suspect wore a knit hat, mask, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. He appears to have tattoos on both sides of the back of his neck.

Town of Evans Police posted photos of him on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call the police at 716-549-3600.