Evans police find dead man along railroad tracks in Angola

Evans police found a man lying along the CSX railroad tracks west of the crossing of North Main and South Main streets just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The man was dead when officers arrived, and his injuries reflected being struck by a train, according to a press release from the Town of Evans Police Department.

The victim's name has not been released and the case remains under investigation, police said Friday.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

